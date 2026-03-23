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HOT PICS! Gwyneth Paltrow Spotted at Women in Film & TV Muse Awards in NYC; Lisa Kudrow at HBO’s The Comeback Premiere in L.A

OK! HOT PICS
Source: MEGA

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

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March 23 2026, Updated 9:53 a.m. ET

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OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this spring!

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gwyneth

Gwyneth Paltrow poses with guests at the New York Women In Film And Television MUSE Awards 2026.Cipriani 42nd Street in NYC on March 20th 2026.

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lisakudrow
Source: MEGA

Lisa Kudrow attends the red carpet premiere of her show HBO's ''The Comeback'' in Los Angeles.

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bonjovi
Source: Art Miami Show Group

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley Attend VIP Preview of Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary with Nick Korniloff and Pamela J. Cohen on March 19, 2026.

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jpmorgan
Source: JP Morgan

Today, JPMorganChase introduced their Pro Athlete Council, bringing together 9 of the world’s most accomplished sports figures – Ally Love, Tom Brady, Dwayne Wade, Megan Rapinoe, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Alex Morgan, Jalen Brunson, Sue Bird and A’ja Wilson – to launch a new initiative helping athletes navigate every aspect of their financial lives.

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soffi
Source: Vivien Killilea-Best – Getty

Beyond Yoga Celebrates the Spring Equinox with “Seek Beyond: Open Air” Featuring SOFI TUKKER – Los Angeles, CA – 3.21.26.

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alex
Source: Photos by Von Jackson Photography, courtesy of Sephora

Alex Cooper attends Sephora's largest beauty experience, SEPHORiA 2026, in Los Angeles.

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new dawn
Source: Gateway Celebrity Fight Night / Bob and Dawn David Photography & Design

Bryan Adams, David Foster, Erich Bergen, Brenna Whitaker, Michael Orland, and Shelea joined Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, and Richard J. Stephenson at Gateway for Cancer Research’s Celebrity Fight Night.

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casa
Source: supplied

Love Island USA’s Pepe Garcia celebrated his birthday at Casa Dani, hosting an intimate 20-person dinner alongside family, friends.

Following dinner, the group continued the celebration at Zouk LA.

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kathy
Source: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

LoveShackFancy founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen surprises Kathy Hilton (joined by husband Rick) with a Baskin-Robbins Vintage Cake to celebrate her birthday and the launch of the brand's new Sweetheart fragrance.

cameron and cayden boozer
Source: Zaxbys

College hoopers Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer and Nik Khamenia Encourage Fans to Transfer Their Loyalty Through the Zaxbys Transfer Portal.

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