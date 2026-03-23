HOT PICS! Gwyneth Paltrow Spotted at Women in Film & TV Muse Awards in NYC; Lisa Kudrow at HBO’s The Comeback Premiere in L.A
March 23 2026, Updated 9:53 a.m. ET
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this spring!
Gwyneth Paltrow poses with guests at the New York Women In Film And Television MUSE Awards 2026.Cipriani 42nd Street in NYC on March 20th 2026.
Lisa Kudrow attends the red carpet premiere of her show HBO's ''The Comeback'' in Los Angeles.
Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley Attend VIP Preview of Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary with Nick Korniloff and Pamela J. Cohen on March 19, 2026.
Today, JPMorganChase introduced their Pro Athlete Council, bringing together 9 of the world’s most accomplished sports figures – Ally Love, Tom Brady, Dwayne Wade, Megan Rapinoe, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Alex Morgan, Jalen Brunson, Sue Bird and A’ja Wilson – to launch a new initiative helping athletes navigate every aspect of their financial lives.
Beyond Yoga Celebrates the Spring Equinox with “Seek Beyond: Open Air” Featuring SOFI TUKKER – Los Angeles, CA – 3.21.26.
- HOT PICS! Prince William and Kate Middleton Shine at the BAFTAs in London; Sofia Vergara and Ashley Graham Turn Heads at South Beach Food & Wine Festival
- HOT PICS! Ben Affleck Spotted Wearing Dunkin Gear in L.A; Shaboozey Celebrates Grammys at 'The Fleur Room' in LA
- HOT PICS! 'RHOM' Stars Kiki Barth and Julia Lemigova Attend Global Champions Arabians Tour in Miami; Kelsey Merritt at Ralph Lauren Fall Runway Show in NY
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Alex Cooper attends Sephora's largest beauty experience, SEPHORiA 2026, in Los Angeles.
Bryan Adams, David Foster, Erich Bergen, Brenna Whitaker, Michael Orland, and Shelea joined Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, and Richard J. Stephenson at Gateway for Cancer Research’s Celebrity Fight Night.
Love Island USA’s Pepe Garcia celebrated his birthday at Casa Dani, hosting an intimate 20-person dinner alongside family, friends.
Following dinner, the group continued the celebration at Zouk LA.
LoveShackFancy founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen surprises Kathy Hilton (joined by husband Rick) with a Baskin-Robbins Vintage Cake to celebrate her birthday and the launch of the brand's new Sweetheart fragrance.
College hoopers Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer and Nik Khamenia Encourage Fans to Transfer Their Loyalty Through the Zaxbys Transfer Portal.