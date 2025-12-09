HOT PICS! Kirk Herbstreit & His Pup Peter Work a Shift at Raising Cane’s Nashville as Blake Lively Pops Up at Her ‘Blake Brown’ Holiday Event in NYC
Dec. 9 2025, Published 4:10 p.m. ET
Blake Lively stuns in a red dress at the "Blake Brown and Stoney Clover" Holiday Pop Up in Soho, New York on 9th December 2025.
Kirk Herbstreit and trusty pup Peter celebrate the football season with a fan "shift" at Raising Cane’s Nashville Flagship, bringing big energy and even bigger flavor to Music City.
Authentic Live and Haute Living officially launched the countdown to Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday with MM100, an invite-only celebration of the global icon at SOFIA during Art Week Miami.Among the attendees were Real Housewives of Miami personalities Kiki Barth and Alexia Nepola, who joined guests in honoring the enduring legacy of Marilyn Monroe.
Jamie Foxx enjoyed Miami Art Week at his waterfront Miami Airbnb.
Beau Cruz celebrated Miami Art Week with Tequila Don Julio 1942, taking the stage with a custom-engraved bottle during a private event on December 6.
Chrissy Teigen Spotted Wearing the NEW Dave & Buster’s x Chain Claw Purse.
Venita Aspen and Ciara Miller attend the new Target SoHo store unveil on December 8 in New York City.
Cynthia Erivo welcomed guests for tea at Elphaba’s Retreat Experience, only on Airbnb, in celebration of Wicked: For Good.