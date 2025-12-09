or
HOT PICS! Kirk Herbstreit & His Pup Peter Work a Shift at Raising Cane’s Nashville as Blake Lively Pops Up at Her ‘Blake Brown’ Holiday Event in NYC

Source: Raising Cane's; MEGA

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Dec. 9 2025, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this Holiday Season

blakelively
Source: MEGA
Blake Lively stuns in a red dress at the "Blake Brown and Stoney Clover" Holiday Pop Up in Soho, New York on 9th December 2025.

kirk herbstreit
Source: Raising Cane's

Kirk Herbstreit and trusty pup Peter celebrate the football season with a fan "shift" at Raising Cane’s Nashville Flagship, bringing big energy and even bigger flavor to Music City.

kiki marysol
Source: Yale Gurney

Authentic Live and Haute Living officially launched the countdown to Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday with MM100, an invite-only celebration of the global icon at SOFIA during Art Week Miami.Among the attendees were Real Housewives of Miami personalities Kiki Barth and Alexia Nepola, who joined guests in honoring the enduring legacy of Marilyn Monroe.

jamiefoxx
Source: Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx enjoyed Miami Art Week at his waterfront Miami Airbnb.

beau
Source: EMRGENT

Beau Cruz celebrated Miami Art Week with Tequila Don Julio 1942, taking the stage with a custom-engraved bottle during a private event on December 6.

chrissyteigen
Source: Chain

Chrissy Teigen Spotted Wearing the NEW Dave & Buster’s x Chain Claw Purse.

ciara venitia
Source: Getty

Venita Aspen and Ciara Miller attend the new Target SoHo store unveil on December 8 in New York City.

cynthiaerivio
Source: Ramon Rivas

Cynthia Erivo welcomed guests for tea at Elphaba’s Retreat Experience, only on Airbnb, in celebration of Wicked: For Good.

