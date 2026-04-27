PHOTOS HOT PICS! Hailey Bieber Brings the Glam to Time 100 Gala in NYC; Meryl Streep Turns Heads at Devil Wears Prada 2 UK Premiere Source: MEGA OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. OK! Staff April 27 2026, Published 12:37 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. Scroll down to See what your fave celebs have been up to this Spring!

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Hailey Bieber posed on the red carpet during the Time100 Gala 2026, the event took place at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, celebrating the most influential people of the year.

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Source: Anthony Silvestri

Shep Rose of Southern Charm with a guest, Vince Dawkins of Impact Charleston , and additional Southern Charm cast members Tyler Duggas, Rodrigo Reyes, and Salley Carson attend Cash & Rocket and ASTREA London ’s waterfront fundraising soirée benefiting Impact Charleston at The Cooper Hotel.

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Source: ALO

Last night, University of Alabama football star, Ty Simpson, was drafted to the Los Angeles Rams. Simpson’s look was a fully custom suit, compliments of ALO.

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Source: Courtesy of Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch worked with football players Sonny Styles and Carnell Tate for their NFL Draft outfits. Walking the red carpet in Pittsburgh, PA, each player wore a customized version of the brand’s suiting collection. Abercrombie & Fitch is the first official Fashion Partner of the NFL. Carnell Tate (pictured) wore a cropped, single-breasted Collins suit in stone from the Abercrombie & Fitch collection, styled with custom jewelry. Prior to the NFL Draft, Tate worked with Hollister through a NIL partnership, designing an Ohio State University t-shirt for the brand.

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Source: Jack Skelley

This past weekend, SIPMARGS, the ready-to-drink sparkling margarita brand, celebrated its official launch in Nashville with a series of appearances across Music City hosted by face of the brand, Alix Earle. Joined by her sister Ashtin Earle, close friend/influencer Sally Carden, singer/songwriter and entrepreneur Jessie James Decker, and the Earle family, Alix sipped to the expansion with fans and tastemakers throughout the city.

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Source: Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics

Charity Lawson kept her festival glam fresh and glowing at Stagecoach while posing at e.l.f. Cosmetics’ “elfscape to balm desert” with the Glow Reviver Lip Balm.

Source: Sara Jaye