LIVING Inside Boston's Trendiest Hot Spots for 2025 Source: Anton Grassi/Saltie Girl If you are visiting Boston, these are the hot spots you must check out. Molly Claire Goddard Sept. 4 2025, Published 2:32 p.m. ET

Boston is the city everyone across the country is talking about. From its A-grade caviar selections, innovative mixology and high-class accommodations, here are the major hot spots you should be checking out if you are heading to Massachusetts.

Bubble Bath Boston

Source: Kelsey Glowik/Bubble Bath Boston Bubble Bath Boston rooftop boasts the most impeccable view of the city.

It's the rooftop everyone in Boston has been waiting for. With it's feminine aesthetic, Bubble Bath Boston, located in the Citizen M Back Bay hotel, is the chicest new haunt in the city. The latest venture from Tiffani Faison's Big Heart Hospitality group will have you feeling like a million bucks as you sip first-class champagne, wine or martinis while enjoying the most impeccable view of Beantown. If you're feeling hungry, their White Sturgeon Caviar paired with all the fixings — including potato chips — will meet your every need.

Saltie Girl Boston

Source: Anton Grassi/Saltie Girl Saltie Girl's caviar-topped martini is worth the visit alone.

Saltie Girl Boston has become a staple for anyone visiting Massachusetts. Its sophisticated vibe and the innovative menu have people around the country sharing their visits on social media. If you are a dirty martini enthusiast, their Saltie martini topped with castelvetrano olives, pickled onions and caviar is worth the visit alone. What keeps the dining experience even more amazing are dishes such as their lump crab toast, warm spicy blue crab roll and their fluke tiradito.

Old Wives' Tale Speakeasy

Source: Old Wives Tale Old Wives' Tale Speakeasy is a perfect place for a first date.

If you are looking for somewhere romantic for a date or a place where it's easy to meet new people, Old Wives' Tale Speakeasy is perfect for both. Located in the back of the Seamark at Encore, the intimate bar sets a sultry vibe as mixologists prepare the most Instagram-worthy cocktails. However, the drink that's a must-try is the One If By Land, Two If By Sea if you're ready to dive into the world of whiskey.

Seamark at Encore

Source: Brandon Barre/Seamark at Encore Before heading into Old Wives' Tale, Seamark at Encore will serve you the freshest seafood in Boston.

Before grabbing a nightcap at the Old Wives' Tale Speakeasy, the Seamark at Encore is the perfect place to have dinner. The restaurant provides its guests with stunning decor and an even more intriguing menu. Specializing in cultivating a-grade versions of New England's best dishes, anyone from out of town will be thrilled to chow down on clam chowder, lobster, clams and more with an elevated twist.

Red 8

Source: Barbara Kraft/Red 8 Red 8's roasted duck is the best dish on the menu.

Craving a more Asian-inspired meal? Red 8 has got you covered. Located off the casino floor at Encore, the stunning eatery caters to both classic dishes as well as hard-to-find delicacies. The numerous sushi rolls are fresh and well-constructed. However, the roasted duck is the most finger-licking option on the menu.

Rare Steakhouse

Source: Barbara Kraft/Rare Steakhouse Rare Steakhouse brings total innovation to preparing and presenting a meal.

If you are feeling more land than sea, the brings total innovation to preparing and presenting a meal. Before diving into the main meal, the Grand Reserve Ossetra caviar service will blow you and your taste buds away. For your main dish, go all out with a selection of their Japanese Wagyu brought out to you smoking in a wooden box before they fire it up on the grill. In a special touch for every fashion maven, the restaurant provides each table with tiny chairs for your purse to lay on. If you are looking to grab cocktails before, the Rare Lounge — located right outside the eatery — boasts glittery cocktails and well-crafted drinks that will make your jaw drop.

Stay at Encore Boston Harbour

Source: Barbara Kraft/Encore Boston Harbor Treat yourself with a stay at Encore Boston Harbor's Hotel.

With so many fabulous places to visit within the grounds, grabbing a room at Encore Boston Harbor's Hotel is the way to go. The rooms feature sweeping views of the boats on the water and make you feel like you are sleeping in the sky. The instant room service and easy iPad control features for the room make everything easy and straightforward.

The Spa at Encore Boston Harbour

Source: Barbara Kraft/The Spa at Encore Boston Harbour Treat yourself to a full body massage at The Spa at Encore Boston Harbour.