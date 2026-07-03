Hot Strips & High Standards: Inside Bree Mesquit’s Rebel Wax Empire

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Picture this: it’s summer trade show season in Las Vegas, the convention hall lights are blazing, and a crowd has gathered around one area in particular. In the middle of it all, a woman is calmly performing a 7 minute advanced brazilian bikini wax live demo training for estheticians on a real client in front of everyone. No nerves. No hesitation. Just clean strips, perfect technique, and a smile. That woman is Bree Mesquit, and honestly? She was born for this. If you haven’t heard her name yet, you will. Bree is the creator and owner of Rebel Wax and the force behind Rebel Wax Studio in Bend, Oregon. Alongside her husband, Chase Mesquit, she has built a growing family business that blends beauty, education and entrepreneurship in a way that feels both impressive and incredibly real. She’s launched her own wax line, expanded her salon, trained and mentored other waxing estheticians, and built a loyal online following that hangs on every piece of advice she shares. And somehow, she still makes it all feel fun. Every great story has a wild beginning, and Bree’s is the real deal. She started young, driven and determined to build something bigger for herself. What began as a career in esthetics quickly turned into a calling. Over time, she mastered the art of waxing with the kind of skill that only comes from repetition, passion and a serious commitment to excellence. It didn’t take long for people in the industry to notice that Bree wasn’t just good at what she does. She is exceptional.

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That talent eventually became the foundation for Rebel Wax, her own wax line created for professionals who want products they can truly trust. This wasn’t a random business idea or a side project with a cute label. Rebel Wax was born from hands-on experience, real industry knowledge and a clear understanding of what estheticians actually need to succeed. Bree created a brand that reflects the same standards she brings to every part of her work: quality, performance, confidence and results. Today, Rebel Wax has grown into much more than a product line. It’s part of a full family operation. Bree and Chase Mesquit own the business together, and that family-built energy is part of what makes the brand feel so grounded and personal. With a warehouse based in Bend, Oregon, the company has continued to grow while staying closely connected to the community and professionals it serves. There’s something refreshing about a brand that feels successful without feeling distant and Rebel Wax has that balance. Then there’s Rebel Wax Studio, Bree’s salon in Bend, Oregon, which is also growing right along with the brand. The studio has become an extension of her philosophy: great service, high standards and a commitment to making clients feel confident and cared for. It’s not just a place to book an appointment. It’s a reflection of the expertise and style that Bree has built her name on. As the salon expands, it’s clear that this part of the business is only getting stronger. But what really sets Bree apart is that she didn’t stop at building a successful brand for herself. She turned around and started helping other estheticians build their own paths, too. She trains, coaches and mentors waxing professionals who want to sharpen their skills, grow their businesses and gain real confidence in their craft. And judging by the response, her impact has been huge. Across social media, estheticians regularly share video reviews and testimonials about how much Bree has helped them. They talk about the techniques they’ve learned, the confidence they’ve gained and the way her mentorship has changed the way they approach their work. That kind of praise doesn’t happen by accident. It comes from someone who knows her craft inside and out and genuinely wants to see others win.

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