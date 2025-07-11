Inside Hotel Splendide Royal Roma - The Glamorous Roman Hotel Loved by Traveller's, Celebs and even the New Pope!

If walls could talk, the ones inside Hotel Splendide Royal Roma would have some seriously A-list stories to tell.

Tucked just steps away from the glamorous Via Veneto and perched above the Borghese Gardens with sweeping views of the Eternal City, this lavish 5 Star hotel has long been a go-to for movie stars, political power players, and jet-setting royals.

And after a recent glitzy makeover and a slew of VIP visits—including a private dinner for the new Pope Francis—the Hotel Splendide is officially having a moment.

So much so that it just snagged the title of Favorite Rome City Hotel in the 2025 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, beating out some of the most luxurious hotels in Italy.

So if you’re heading to Rome and looking for timeless glamour with a side of modern indulgence, here’s why the Hotel Splendide Royal Roma should be your next stop.