Inside Hotel Splendide Royal Roma - The Glamorous Roman Hotel Loved by Traveller's, Celebs and even the New Pope!
If walls could talk, the ones inside Hotel Splendide Royal Roma would have some seriously A-list stories to tell.
Tucked just steps away from the glamorous Via Veneto and perched above the Borghese Gardens with sweeping views of the Eternal City, this lavish 5 Star hotel has long been a go-to for movie stars, political power players, and jet-setting royals.
And after a recent glitzy makeover and a slew of VIP visits—including a private dinner for the new Pope Francis—the Hotel Splendide is officially having a moment.
So much so that it just snagged the title of Favorite Rome City Hotel in the 2025 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, beating out some of the most luxurious hotels in Italy.
So if you’re heading to Rome and looking for timeless glamour with a side of modern indulgence, here’s why the Hotel Splendide Royal Roma should be your next stop.
Old-World Historical Charm Meets Chic Modern Luxury
Part of the elite Roberto Naldi Collection—known for its portfolio of ultra-luxe, culturally-rich European properties—Hotel Splendide Royal Roma was originally a 19th-century monastery.
Today, thanks to recent top-to-bottom renovations, it’s been transformed into a grand palace of luxury that still clings beautifully to its baroque roots.
Think: soaring marble columns, glittering chandeliers, velvet-upholstered lounges, and gilded mirrors in just the right shade of dramatic.
The 82 rooms and suites are a masterclass in Roman refinement—many featuring private balconies, Murano glass details, and even hand-painted ceilings.
Whether you're staying in a Deluxe Room or splurging on the Villa Medici Penthouse, you’ll be waking up to Instagram-worthy views of the Eternal City every morning.
A Star-Studded Rooftop Dining Experience
At the top of the hotel—both literally and figuratively—is the iconic Mirabelle restaurant, widely considered one of Rome’s most exclusive dining rooms. Run with passion and polish, the rooftop gem serves gourmet Mediterranean cuisine alongside jaw-dropping panoramic views stretching from the Villa Medici to the dome of St. Peter’s Basilica.
But Mirabelle isn’t just about what’s on the plate (though, trust us, the truffle tagliolini and seafood risotto are insanely delicious). It’s also about who you might spot dining at the next table.
The most headline-making moment? A hush-hush dinner just one week before the Papal induction, when Pope Francis dined privately with Vice President JD Vance.
According to Luca Costanzi, Mirabelle’s food and beverage manager, the visit kicked off a domino effect of high-profile bookings.
“Most people don’t just happen upon Mirabelle at Hotel Splendide—they know to come here,” Costanzi tells OK!. “The word of mouth is very strong with Mirabelle. So for example, after JD Vance visited with Pope Francis, a couple of weeks later Ivanka Trump came to visit—on JD Vance’s recommendation.”
And it’s not just politicians. Zendaya has been spotted checking in while in town for Valentino’s couture show, and Gal Gadot swung by while filming a secret project in Cinecittà.
“People feel safe to come here because they know they won’t be bothered,” Costanzi adds. “We like to treat all our guests with the same level of service, no matter who they are.”
Sip Like a Star at Adele Rooftop Bar
If Mirabelle is where you dine like Roman royalty, Adele Rooftop Bar is where you toast to the sunset like a movie star.
Newly revamped and impossibly chic, the open-air bar is quickly becoming one of the city’s most in-demand aperitivo spots. With its twinkling skyline views, lush plant walls, and artisan cocktail menu (don’t skip the “Splendide Spritz”), Adele feels like a secret garden in the sky.
As the sun sets behind St. Peter’s Basilica and the city begins to glow, it’s easy to understand why travelers—and celebs—return again and again.
There’s no velvet rope. No paparazzi. Just the hush of luxury, the clink of glasses, and Rome laid out before you in all its golden-hour glory.
A Place to Be... and Be Left Alone
One of the biggest draws of Hotel Splendide Royal Roma is its rare ability to marry five-star opulence with total discretion.
From world leaders to movie stars, guests know they can indulge in luxury without fanfare or fuss—this is the kind of place where the staff remembers your name, your favorite cocktail, and your privacy preferences without missing a beat.
That effortless blend of star treatment and serene exclusivity is what makes the Splendide, well, truly splendid.
Whether you're a first-time visitor or a global icon, every guest is met with the same warmth, elegance, and impeccable hospitality.
From its rich history and recent top-to-toe renovation to its Travel + Leisure award-winning status and whispered-about celebrity clientele, this hotel is where the past meets the present, the skyline meets the stars, and every detail feels like a scene from a glamorous Italy set film.
So if you're dreaming of a holiday that’s equal parts luxury, discretion, and la dolce vita magic—take it from the New Pope Francis, the A-listers, and us at OK! alike: When in Rome...Hotel Splendide is the place to be.