Invest Like a Celebrity: How A-Listers Grow Their Wealth Beyond Fame

Celebrities are known for their musical and on screen achievements, but many have quietly built fortunes through smart investments mostly involving real estate, crypto, stocks and other business ventures. Public figures went far beyond being just entertainers with fat portfolios that will take care of their families for generations to come.

Jay-Z

One of the smartest and most business savvy celebrities is certainly Jay-Z. For the past couple of decades, he has been more of a businessman than a rapper, with his estimated net worth surpassing $2.5 billion in 2024.

Beyond his public success as a producer, Jay-Z has invested heavily in real estate, including luxury homes in Bel Air and Tribeca, as well as commercial ventures. His investments in Uber and D’Ussé cognac raked in huge profits for the rapper, and his partnership with Tidal and subsequent selling to Jack Dorsey (Block) in 2021 for $500 million proved to be one of the best moves of his career. Jay Z continues to sit on the board of directors of Tidal.

Jay also has now famous Roc Nation Sports which became one of the most famous brands in the US when it comes to sportswear, and his champagne brand Armand de Brignac was partially bought by LVMH. Jay’s portfolio is as fat as the butcher’s dog, with so many capital and business enterprises that will keep generating income for decades.

Kim Kardashian

The reality show family has found a way to cash in on their turbulent family life, with Kim being one of the most prominent figures of the brood and one of the main reasons Kardashians became as popular as they are today. Other members found profitable ventures that made them millions, but Kim proved to be one of the savviest among sisters with an estimated net worth of over $1.7 billion. She has successfully diversified her fortune beyond reality television which earned her a seat in the billionaires club.

She has invested significantly in real estate, owning several multimillion dollar properties in one of the most famous neighborhoods of Hidden Hills, California. Kim is also the most prominent figure behind Skims that grossed over $4 billion, serving as the brand's creative director, bringing her personal brand and influence into the company.

Kardashian also showed interest in cryptocurrencies, buying NFTs and investing in meme coins, joining celebrities that explored crypto opportunities related to show business, including investments in blockchain gaming and crypto slots as a rising form of digital entertainment.