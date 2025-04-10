How are Americans Coping with Rising Stress Levels in 2025?

A Call for Stability: What Americans Need to Reduce Stress

When asked what would help decrease their stress, respondents pointed to two key factors: Improved physical health and self-care (32%) and a stronger economy (32%).

These findings suggest that improved personal well-being and a stronger economy would significantly reduce public stress levels. However, 8% of the respondents reported that nothing would help reduce their stress levels.

The survey also asked respondents about their primary ways of coping with these heightened stress levels. Nearly half (47%) reported they turn to friends and family for support, while a third of all respondents turn to consuming entertainment (TV, movies, books), avoiding the news and politics, and exercising as their coping methods. Only 9% seek professional mental health, but 15% rely on substances like alcohol, cigarettes, traditional tobacco, and cannabis to cope.

Given that smoking has historically been used as a way to cope with stress, the survey also asked respondents about the impact of smoking on women’s health issues, frequency of use, and opinions about the unique challenges of quitting.

A majority of individuals in the survey reported that they recognize the risks, but a notable 17% still engage in frequent tobacco use. The dangers of smoking are well-documented: Smoking is the number one preventable cause of death in the U.S., killing over 490,000 people per year. And secondhand smoke causes more than 19,000 deaths in the U.S. each year.