how celebrity influence shapes the growth of bitcoin casinos

Bitcoin casinos have been appealing to players around the world. Not only do they offer provably fair games, but they also simplify payments by allowing players to make and receive payments using cryptocurrencies. But while this knowledge may seem common now, this was not always the case. In fact, it wasn’t until Bitcoin casinos started partnering with celebrities that people started paying more attention to these platforms. We look at why celebrities have played such a critical role in their growth. More importantly, we look at how this could shape the future of these casinos.

The Celebrity Effect.

For ages, industries have partnered with celebrities because of their parasocial relationships with their audiences. For example, in the past, when a soap company wanted more customers, it would have a celebrity endorse the product. Then, the orders would come flooding in. The same case applies to celebrity endorsements in Bitcoin casinos. Let’s see how this plays out:

1. Fostering Trust.

Bitcoin casinos are fairly simple if you understand how blockchain technology works. But let’s be honest. As much as this technology has been around for a while, many people have yet to understand its ins and outs. And when people do not have enough information about a subject, they tend to avoid it for fear of risk or complexity. So, how can Bitcoin casinos solve this? They have been using celebrities. And here’s why.

People tend to develop parasocial relationships with celebrities, including influencers. They think of them as their friends. More importantly, they see them as trustworthy people and are willing to try the things they endorse. So, if such a celebrity shares that they like playing on Bitcoin casinos, their fans will be curious about these platforms and will trust them. After all, if someone they love and trust is willing to use these sites, then they must be safe! In this way, the casinos are able to get people to trust them by having a celebrity lead by example.