The online world is seemingly obsessed with hustle culture and highlight reels, which is why celebrity podcaster and investor Matt Haycox is doing something refreshingly different. He’s taking the gloss off success. As host of the hit podcasts Stripping Off with Matt Haycox and No Bollocks with Matt Haycox, which recently surpassed one million downloads, the British entrepreneur has built a platform where founders, celebrities and industry leaders strip back the PR polish and talk about the real side of building a business. For Haycox, success isn’t about image; it’s about honesty. His podcast has become a go-to listen for anyone tired of the ‘fake it till you make it’ narrative. From guests who’ve lost fortunes to those who’ve reinvented themselves after public failures, every episode digs into the stories that most business shows avoid. ‘You can’t learn anything from perfection,’ Haycox says. ‘You learn from the stuff that goes wrong, that’s where the gold is.’

From Investor To Interviewer Before the microphone, there was the boardroom. Matt Haycox made his name as a straight-talking entrepreneur and investor with ventures across leisure, finance and media. Known for his blunt delivery and financial acumen, he now brings that same energy to No Bollocks with Matt Haycox, part business therapy, part reality check. Through Matt Haycox's official site, he continues to share advice for founders looking to navigate finance, personal branding, and leadership without losing their sanity. But it’s his pivot to podcasting that has cemented his reputation as one of the UK’s most authentic business voices. ‘The idea was never to impress people,’ he said during a recent appearance. ‘It was to give entrepreneurs a platform to talk about what success actually looks like - stress, mistakes, sleepless nights and all.’

A Podcast That Pulls Back The Curtain Each episode of No Bollocks with Matt Haycox feels more like a private chat than a scripted interview. Guests range from reality TV personalities to CEOs, but what unites them is candour. The show’s raw, conversational tone has drawn comparisons to The Diary of a CEO, but with more edge and fewer filters. Listeners hear what really happens after a failed product launch, a brutal boardroom decision, or a social media backlash. Haycox’s ability to blend empathy with tough questions keeps guests at ease and audiences hooked. It’s this authenticity that’s driving the show’s viral growth, with episodes now shared widely across YouTube and TikTok. A recent survey from Spotify showed that over 62% of podcast listeners now prefer ‘open and vulnerable’ conversations from business leaders over polished success stories. No Bollocks with Matt Haycox fits perfectly into that shift, giving audiences an unfiltered education in resilience. Why Honesty Is The New Business Currency Haycox’s podcast success mirrors his own entrepreneurial evolution. After facing financial collapse in his twenties, he rebuilt his career and credibility through radical transparency, first with investors, then with the public. That openness became his differentiator. ‘If you want people to trust you, tell them the truth, especially when it’s uncomfortable,’ he says. That philosophy has translated into both his business ventures and his podcasting success. By letting guests be imperfect, he’s built a brand rooted in truth at a time when audiences crave something real. It’s a message that resonates far beyond business. As mental health and burnout continue to dominate workplace conversations, Haycox’s interviews reveal the emotional toll behind glossy success stories. Entrepreneurs and entertainers alike have praised the show for creating space to discuss failure without stigma. An idea that feels increasingly radical in the era of influencer perfection. The Celebrity Entrepreneur Next Door Despite his success, Haycox’s on-screen presence remains refreshingly down-to-earth. He’s quick with humour, self-deprecating about his past mistakes and honest about what drives him now: helping others succeed without repeating his errors. That relatability has helped him cross from the boardroom to mainstream audiences as the everyman investor who speaks fluent real talk. His work through Funding Guru continues to help entrepreneurs access capital and structure deals, but it’s the podcast that’s redefining how audiences connect with business stories. For Haycox, it’s proof that the most valuable form of influence is earned by being yourself. ‘People can smell fake a mile away,’ he laughs in one episode. ‘The best thing I ever did for my career was stop pretending I had it all figured out.’

