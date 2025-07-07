The Price of Fame: How Celebs Have Successfully Avoided the Paparazzi
Fame can cut both ways. While fame can mean riches and fame, it can also mean being followed relentlessly by the paparazzi, a fact that many celebrities claim is intrusive and stressful. Some have openly shared that they don’t like the Paparazzi following them, while others have devised clever tactics to avoid the constant camera’s gaze.
Celebrities Who Don’t Like the Paparazzi
Some celebrities want no part of the spotlight. Some celebrities, such as George Clooney and Jennifer Lawrence, have openly discussed the negative aspects of fame. The best part of his job, Clooney said, is making movies, but the fame is something he doesn't like; it can become invasive.
Fame, said Jennifer Lawrence, is the thing she’s “just not okay with” and that she wishes to have a normal life. Meanwhile, others, such as Robert Pattinson and Daniel Radcliffe, have expressed their own discomfort at fame and have felt lonely or overwhelmed at the notion of constant public scrutiny. These stars are often looking for ways to protect their private lives.
Creative Ideas Celebrities Use to Avoid the Paparazzi
Meanwhile, to keep at least a little of their privacy intact, celebs do whatever they can to not get photographed. Some celebrities cover behind street lights, trees or even bystanders when walking in public. Some hold objects such as oversized hats, sunglasses or even paper bags in front of their faces to cover them. There's are also some fun ways to go about this, like when Shia LaBeouf wore a paper bag that said “I am not famous anymore” during a red carpet event.
Other stars are relying on humor and creativity. Miley Cyrus once threw fake money with her face printed on it at paparazzi to confuse them. Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, has been pictured donning a duck mask to go under the radar. Some celebrities publish their own photos on social media to undercut the value of paparazzi shots. This practice has contributed to a decline in the paparazzi business, as the exclusivity and monetary value of genuine celebrity photos have diminished.
The Need for Anonymity in Not Unique to Celebrities
Keeping away from the public eye is not just a celebrity thing. For example, lottery winners usually choose to remain anonymous to avoid prying eyes and to protect their privacy. This is something that platforms such as Lottoland appreciate, and as such, they provide their winners with the opportunity to stay anonymous. It’s the same for so many of the celebrities who would love to live a normal life—they try to get as much of an ordinary life as they can while they still have the money to afford it.
Final Thoughts: Fame, On Their Own Terms
Many celebrities who don’t like being famous still manage their fame effectively, selecting projects and public exposure carefully. Brie Larson, for example, said no to a bunch of franchise roles in part because her introversion made the idea of immense fame stress-inducing. She likes to keep out of the “game of fame.” Ryan Gosling similarly remained more private, sticking to indie movies for many years before taking higher-profile jobs.
