The Price of Fame: How Celebs Have Successfully Avoided the Paparazzi

Fame can cut both ways. While fame can mean riches and fame, it can also mean being followed relentlessly by the paparazzi, a fact that many celebrities claim is intrusive and stressful. Some have openly shared that they don’t like the Paparazzi following them, while others have devised clever tactics to avoid the constant camera’s gaze.

Celebrities Who Don’t Like the Paparazzi

Some celebrities want no part of the spotlight. Some celebrities, such as George Clooney and Jennifer Lawrence, have openly discussed the negative aspects of fame. The best part of his job, Clooney said, is making movies, but the fame is something he doesn't like; it can become invasive.

Fame, said Jennifer Lawrence, is the thing she’s “just not okay with” and that she wishes to have a normal life. Meanwhile, others, such as Robert Pattinson and Daniel Radcliffe, have expressed their own discomfort at fame and have felt lonely or overwhelmed at the notion of constant public scrutiny. These stars are often looking for ways to protect their private lives.