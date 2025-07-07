or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News
OK LogoNEWS

The Price of Fame: How Celebs Have Successfully Avoided the Paparazzi

how celebs have successfully avoided the paparazzi
Source: UNSPLASH
By:

July 7 2025, Published 1:43 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Fame can cut both ways. While fame can mean riches and fame, it can also mean being followed relentlessly by the paparazzi, a fact that many celebrities claim is intrusive and stressful. Some have openly shared that they don’t like the Paparazzi following them, while others have devised clever tactics to avoid the constant camera’s gaze.

Celebrities Who Don’t Like the Paparazzi

Some celebrities want no part of the spotlight. Some celebrities, such as George Clooney and Jennifer Lawrence, have openly discussed the negative aspects of fame. The best part of his job, Clooney said, is making movies, but the fame is something he doesn't like; it can become invasive.

Fame, said Jennifer Lawrence, is the thing she’s “just not okay with” and that she wishes to have a normal life. Meanwhile, others, such as Robert Pattinson and Daniel Radcliffe, have expressed their own discomfort at fame and have felt lonely or overwhelmed at the notion of constant public scrutiny. These stars are often looking for ways to protect their private lives.

Article continues below advertisement

Creative Ideas Celebrities Use to Avoid the Paparazzi

Meanwhile, to keep at least a little of their privacy intact, celebs do whatever they can to not get photographed. Some celebrities cover behind street lights, trees or even bystanders when walking in public. Some hold objects such as oversized hats, sunglasses or even paper bags in front of their faces to cover them. There's are also some fun ways to go about this, like when Shia LaBeouf wore a paper bag that said “I am not famous anymore” during a red carpet event.

Other stars are relying on humor and creativity. Miley Cyrus once threw fake money with her face printed on it at paparazzi to confuse them. Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, has been pictured donning a duck mask to go under the radar. Some celebrities publish their own photos on social media to undercut the value of paparazzi shots. This practice has contributed to a decline in the paparazzi business, as the exclusivity and monetary value of genuine celebrity photos have diminished.

MORE ON:
NEWS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

The Need for Anonymity in Not Unique to Celebrities

Keeping away from the public eye is not just a celebrity thing. For example, lottery winners usually choose to remain anonymous to avoid prying eyes and to protect their privacy. This is something that platforms such as Lottoland appreciate, and as such, they provide their winners with the opportunity to stay anonymous. It’s the same for so many of the celebrities who would love to live a normal life—they try to get as much of an ordinary life as they can while they still have the money to afford it.

Final Thoughts: Fame, On Their Own Terms

Many celebrities who don’t like being famous still manage their fame effectively, selecting projects and public exposure carefully. Brie Larson, for example, said no to a bunch of franchise roles in part because her introversion made the idea of immense fame stress-inducing. She likes to keep out of the “game of fame.” Ryan Gosling similarly remained more private, sticking to indie movies for many years before taking higher-profile jobs.

What do you think? Would you like to be famous as much as these celebrities do? Tell us in the comments.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.