or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News
OK LogoNEWS

How Compleat’s ‘Tubie-Ween Collection’ Is Bringing Tubies’ Dream Halloween Costumes to Life

how compleats tubie ween collection is bringing tubies dream halloween costumes to life
Source: Photo credit: Compleat
Profile Image

Oct. 26 2026, Published 2:05 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Designed with three tubies and their families, the new collection builds feeding tube access into every look and comes with a DIY toolkit so families can create their own.

This Halloween, one superhero’s ride will glow brighter the faster he goes.

Wyatt, a 19-year-old from Silver Spring, Maryland, is one of three tubies whose costume dreams are coming to life through the Tubie-Ween Collection, a new line of accessible Halloween looks from tube feeding nutrition brand Compleat®. Each design was made with feeding tube access in mind, as part of a wider push from the brand to make the holiday more inclusive for the tube fed community.

Article continues below advertisement
how compleats tubie ween collection is bringing tubies dream halloween costumes to life
Source: Photo credit: Compleat
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Three Tubies, Three Big Imaginations

Wyatt’s superhero alter ego, SuperWyatt, features silver armor, a mask and a bold blue “W.” His wheelchair gets a makeover too, becoming the light-up Wyatt Mobile.

Article continues below advertisement
how compleats tubie ween collection is bringing tubies dream halloween costumes to life
Source: Photo credit: Compleat
Article continues below advertisement

Scarlett, 5, of Pittsville, Maryland, couldn’t pick between princesses, fairies and cowgirls, so her Magic Cowgirl Princess costume includes all three. The sparkly pink-and-purple dress comes with fairy wings, cowgirl boots and a magic wand, plus heart-shaped accents, one of which doubles as a feeding tube access point.

Article continues below advertisement
how compleats tubie ween collection is bringing tubies dream halloween costumes to life
Source: Photo credit: Compleat
Article continues below advertisement

Lavender, 9, of St. Louis, will spend Halloween as a blooming bouquet of wildflowers, a nod to her love of flowers.

Article continues below advertisement
how compleats tubie ween collection is bringing tubies dream halloween costumes to life
Source: Photo credit: Compleat
Article continues below advertisement
how compleats tubie ween collection is bringing tubies dream halloween costumes to life
Source: Photo credit: Compleat
MORE ON:
NEWS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A Tubie Mom Behind the Seams

The families helped shape every costume, from the first sketches to the finished product. Compleat brought in a professional costume designeralong with seamstress Rose Watson, creator of Little Miss Seamstress and mom to Lavender.

Article continues below advertisement
how compleats tubie ween collection is bringing tubies dream halloween costumes to life
Source: Photo credit: Compleat
Article continues below advertisement

“As a tubie mom, I know how much parents are already thinking through, especially when it comes to their kid’s Halloween costume,” Watson said.

“What made this project extra special was starting with the kids’ imaginations and finding creative ways to bring their ideas to life. You can see their personalities shine in every detail,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement
how compleats tubie ween collection is bringing tubies dream halloween costumes to life
Source: Photo credit: Compleat
Article continues below advertisement

Priyanka Malhotra, director of marketing for Compleat at Nestlé Health Science, said the goal was to keep the focus on fun. “Halloween should be about the excitement of dressing up, expressing yourself and celebrating with the people around you,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Costume Help for Families at Home

For families who want to make their own, Compleat is releasing its first-ever tubie Halloween costume toolkit. It includes customizable patterns, DIY ideas and a step-by-step guide for designing accessible looks around each tubie’s needs and imagination.

Article continues below advertisement
how compleats tubie ween collection is bringing tubies dream halloween costumes to life
Source: Photo credit: Compleat

An Easy Way to Make Trick-or-Treating More Welcoming

The brand is also asking neighbors to think beyond candy this year. Handing out small toys, stickers or temporary tattoos alongside sweets lets tubies, kids with food allergies and others with dietary or medical needs enjoy choosing a treat, too.

Tubies, parents and caregivers can browse the collection and get the step-by-step guide at compleat.com/TubieWeenCollection.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.