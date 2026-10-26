How Compleat’s ‘Tubie-Ween Collection’ Is Bringing Tubies’ Dream Halloween Costumes to Life

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Designed with three tubies and their families, the new collection builds feeding tube access into every look and comes with a DIY toolkit so families can create their own. This Halloween, one superhero’s ride will glow brighter the faster he goes. Wyatt, a 19-year-old from Silver Spring, Maryland, is one of three tubies whose costume dreams are coming to life through the Tubie-Ween Collection, a new line of accessible Halloween looks from tube feeding nutrition brand Compleat®. Each design was made with feeding tube access in mind, as part of a wider push from the brand to make the holiday more inclusive for the tube fed community.

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Source: Photo credit: Compleat

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Three Tubies, Three Big Imaginations Wyatt’s superhero alter ego, SuperWyatt, features silver armor, a mask and a bold blue “W.” His wheelchair gets a makeover too, becoming the light-up Wyatt Mobile.

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Source: Photo credit: Compleat

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Scarlett, 5, of Pittsville, Maryland, couldn’t pick between princesses, fairies and cowgirls, so her Magic Cowgirl Princess costume includes all three. The sparkly pink-and-purple dress comes with fairy wings, cowgirl boots and a magic wand, plus heart-shaped accents, one of which doubles as a feeding tube access point.

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Source: Photo credit: Compleat

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Lavender, 9, of St. Louis, will spend Halloween as a blooming bouquet of wildflowers, a nod to her love of flowers.

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Source: Photo credit: Compleat

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Source: Photo credit: Compleat

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A Tubie Mom Behind the Seams The families helped shape every costume, from the first sketches to the finished product. Compleat brought in a professional costume designeralong with seamstress Rose Watson, creator of Little Miss Seamstress and mom to Lavender.

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Source: Photo credit: Compleat

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“As a tubie mom, I know how much parents are already thinking through, especially when it comes to their kid’s Halloween costume,” Watson said. “What made this project extra special was starting with the kids’ imaginations and finding creative ways to bring their ideas to life. You can see their personalities shine in every detail,” she added.

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Source: Photo credit: Compleat

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Priyanka Malhotra, director of marketing for Compleat at Nestlé Health Science, said the goal was to keep the focus on fun. “Halloween should be about the excitement of dressing up, expressing yourself and celebrating with the people around you,” she said.

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Costume Help for Families at Home For families who want to make their own, Compleat is releasing its first-ever tubie Halloween costume toolkit. It includes customizable patterns, DIY ideas and a step-by-step guide for designing accessible looks around each tubie’s needs and imagination.

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Source: Photo credit: Compleat