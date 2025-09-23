or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > twins
OK LogoNEWS

How Conjoined Twin Lupita Andrade Deals With Sister Carmen Getting Intimate With Her Husband

Photo of Daniel McCormack, Lupita Andrade and Carmen Andrade.
Source: @carmen_soland/Instagram

Lupita and Carmen Andrade, as well as the latter's husband, dished on their day-to-day life.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 23 2025, Published 1:41 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Conjoined twin Lupita Andrade has a method for distracting herself while her sister Carmen Andrade is getting intimate with her husband, Daniel McCormack.

“I have headphones and a phone. I don’t care,” Lupita, 25, who identifies as asexual, told a news outlet in a joint interview with Carmen and Daniel published on Monday, September 22.

Article continues below advertisement

Lupita Addressed Her Relationship With Conjoined Twin's Husband

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Lupita Andrade addressed her relationship with her sister, Carmen Andrade and her husband, Daniel McCormack.
Source: @carmen_soland/Instagram

Lupita Andrade addressed her relationship with her sister, Carmen Andrade and her husband, Daniel McCormack.

Carmen, 25, and Daniel, 28, tied the knot in 2024 after initially meeting on a dating app four years earlier. Lupita explained to the outlet that she loves her sister’s husband “as a brother,” adding, “I don’t care.”

Meanwhile, Carmen explained she and her spouse honor Lupita’s boundaries by “constantly talking” during intimate moments.

"I don't know how else to put it,” she continued, adding that if her sister isn’t comfortable with a private moment, such as cuddling or a conversation, they just “respect that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Carmen Andrade Addressed 'Societal Expectations'

Photo of Carmen Andrade and Daniel McCormack tied the knot in 2024.
Source: @carmen_soland/Instagram

Carmen Andrade and Daniel McCormack tied the knot in 2024.

“I think there's a certain societal expectation that there needs to be affection the entire time within a relationship. All we do is joke around a lot of the time,” Carmen explained of her marriage, adding she's not an “overly affectionate person.”

The conjoined twins have defied the odds and have lived long past their doctor’s expectations. The sisters, who were originally born in Mexico, share some ribs, their circulatory system and reproductive systems, but each has their own heart, lungs and stomach.

MORE ON:
twins

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Conjoined Twins Addressed Public Fascination

Photo of Daniel McCormack addressed the public's fascination with his s-- life.
Source: @carmen_soland/Instagram

Daniel McCormack addressed the public's fascination with his s-- life.

During the interview, Daniel addressed the public’s fascination with their relationship dynamic, but stressed that their lives weren't for anyone’s consumption. “People are obsessed with s--, you know? And it is just like, frankly, it’s none of your f------ business,” Daniel told the outlet.

“I don’t understand why people need to know about my private parts in order [to] humanize us," Carmen added. Lupita also chimed in with her own concerns, explaining she doesn't "like being asked if I am ever going to love [Daniel]."

Daniel and Carmen Opened Up About Growing Their Family

Photo of Daniel McCormack confirmed he and his wife, Carmen Andrade, were not planning on growing their family.
Source: @carmen_soland/Instagram

Daniel McCormack confirmed he and his wife, Carmen Andrade, were not planning on growing their family.

Daniel and Carmen also confirmed they were on the same page about potentially growing their family.

“No kids, never plan on it. I kind of like the aunt/uncle idea of, you know, it’s like rent a kid, you know, you get to give them back at the end of the day,” Daniel explained, as Carmen agreed, adding, “I never saw myself being a parent.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.