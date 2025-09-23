How Conjoined Twin Lupita Andrade Deals With Sister Carmen Getting Intimate With Her Husband
Sept. 23 2025, Published 1:41 p.m. ET
Conjoined twin Lupita Andrade has a method for distracting herself while her sister Carmen Andrade is getting intimate with her husband, Daniel McCormack.
“I have headphones and a phone. I don’t care,” Lupita, 25, who identifies as asexual, told a news outlet in a joint interview with Carmen and Daniel published on Monday, September 22.
Lupita Addressed Her Relationship With Conjoined Twin's Husband
Carmen, 25, and Daniel, 28, tied the knot in 2024 after initially meeting on a dating app four years earlier. Lupita explained to the outlet that she loves her sister’s husband “as a brother,” adding, “I don’t care.”
Meanwhile, Carmen explained she and her spouse honor Lupita’s boundaries by “constantly talking” during intimate moments.
"I don't know how else to put it,” she continued, adding that if her sister isn’t comfortable with a private moment, such as cuddling or a conversation, they just “respect that.”
Carmen Andrade Addressed 'Societal Expectations'
“I think there's a certain societal expectation that there needs to be affection the entire time within a relationship. All we do is joke around a lot of the time,” Carmen explained of her marriage, adding she's not an “overly affectionate person.”
The conjoined twins have defied the odds and have lived long past their doctor’s expectations. The sisters, who were originally born in Mexico, share some ribs, their circulatory system and reproductive systems, but each has their own heart, lungs and stomach.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Conjoined Twins Addressed Public Fascination
During the interview, Daniel addressed the public’s fascination with their relationship dynamic, but stressed that their lives weren't for anyone’s consumption. “People are obsessed with s--, you know? And it is just like, frankly, it’s none of your f------ business,” Daniel told the outlet.
“I don’t understand why people need to know about my private parts in order [to] humanize us," Carmen added. Lupita also chimed in with her own concerns, explaining she doesn't "like being asked if I am ever going to love [Daniel]."
Daniel and Carmen Opened Up About Growing Their Family
Daniel and Carmen also confirmed they were on the same page about potentially growing their family.
“No kids, never plan on it. I kind of like the aunt/uncle idea of, you know, it’s like rent a kid, you know, you get to give them back at the end of the day,” Daniel explained, as Carmen agreed, adding, “I never saw myself being a parent.”