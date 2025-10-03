or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News
OK LogoNEWS

How Courtney 'Texas Thighs' Turned Her Husband’s Dare Into a Goldmine

How Courtney ‘Texas Thighs’ Turned Her Husband’s Dare Into a Goldmine
Source: Courtney Ann

Courtney Ann, better known as ‘Texas Thighs,’ went from scrubbing kitchens to running a self-made social media empire — all thanks to a dare from her husband.

Profile Image

Oct. 3 2025, Published 1:22 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Ann, better known as ‘Texas Thighs,’ went from scrubbing kitchens to running a self-made social media empire — all thanks to a dare from her husband.

Once the owner of a cleaning business in Dallas-Fort Worth, Courtney now has 1.2 million Instagram followers and earns nearly half a million dollars a year on OnlyFans.

“My husband told me I was sexy enough to be a model,” she said. “He dared me to start an IG account — and here we are.”

What started as a playful experiment quickly turned into a full-time career, reshaping not only her financial future but also her identity as a businesswoman. Today, she uses her platform to inspire other women to embrace their confidence and take bold chances on themselves.

Article continues below advertisement

A Dare That Changed Everything

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Courtney Ann poses for two selfies indoors. In the first, she smiles at the camera with her blonde hair framing her face; in the second, she playfully sticks her tongue out.
Source: Courtney Ann

Courtney Ann poses for two selfies indoors. In the first, she smiles at the camera with her blonde hair framing her face; in the second, she playfully sticks her tongue out.

It all began when Nick, her husband and co-manager, snapped a photo of Courtney doing squats. Within a month, she had 15,000 followers, and by the end of the year, she’d surpassed 100,000. Her playful yet risqué content quickly caught the attention of fans and local celebrities alike.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

The Highs and Lows of Being ‘Texas Thighs’

Courtney Ann takes a series of mirror selfies in her bedroom while wearing a fitted brown bodysuit. She poses from different angles, showing a confident smile in one shot and a relaxed stance in another.
Source: Courtney Ann

Courtney Ann takes a series of mirror selfies in her bedroom while wearing a fitted brown bodysuit. She poses from different angles, showing a confident smile in one shot and a relaxed stance in another.

Courtney faces constant battles with social media moderation.

“Even though my content isn’t [spicy], I’ve had dozens of strikes,” she said. “We calculate losses of $500 to $1,000 daily when posts get taken down.”

The mom of two also deals with online impersonators and family judgment, but says her daughters support her.

“They don’t see anything wrong with it,” she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Family First, Even in the Spotlight

MORE ON:
NEWS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Courtney Ann smiles in a close-up photo, wearing a sleeveless top with her blonde bob styled casually around her face.
Source: Courtney Ann

Courtney Ann smiles in a close-up photo, wearing a sleeveless top with her blonde bob styled casually around her face.

Despite the drama, Courtney’s home life is thriving. She and Nick live in a 5-bedroom suburban home with a pool and waterslide, and their daughters attend online school.

A typical day blends family and work: green juice with the girls in the morning, then photoshoots for OnlyFans, followed by TikTok and Instagram content creation.

“The central theme of my content is love for my family,” Courtney said. “I want to show that you can be sexy, confident, and still a mom and wife.”

Article continues below advertisement

From Content to a Brand

Courtney Ann poses outdoors in a dark tank top with “Cowboys Football” printed on it and denim shorts.
Source: Courtney Ann

Courtney Ann poses outdoors in a dark tank top with “Cowboys Football” printed on it and denim shorts.

Courtney isn’t stopping at OnlyFans. She plans to launch a bikini line and sexy clothing for moms who want to feel confident in their bodies. Her goal: inspire other women, especially mothers, to embrace themselves and take control of their own brands.

Article continues below advertisement

Flipping The Script

Nick sees her success as a game-changer.

“In the old days, men made money off women’s nudity,” he said in an interview with NBC. “Now we have our own Playboy — she’s running it.”

Courtney isn’t just a model or influencer — she’s a self-made entrepreneur reshaping what it means to be a mom, wife, and content creator in 2025. And she’s proving that taking a dare can change a life forever.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.