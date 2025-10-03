How Courtney 'Texas Thighs' Turned Her Husband’s Dare Into a Goldmine
Courtney Ann, better known as ‘Texas Thighs,’ went from scrubbing kitchens to running a self-made social media empire — all thanks to a dare from her husband.
Once the owner of a cleaning business in Dallas-Fort Worth, Courtney now has 1.2 million Instagram followers and earns nearly half a million dollars a year on OnlyFans.
“My husband told me I was sexy enough to be a model,” she said. “He dared me to start an IG account — and here we are.”
What started as a playful experiment quickly turned into a full-time career, reshaping not only her financial future but also her identity as a businesswoman. Today, she uses her platform to inspire other women to embrace their confidence and take bold chances on themselves.
A Dare That Changed Everything
It all began when Nick, her husband and co-manager, snapped a photo of Courtney doing squats. Within a month, she had 15,000 followers, and by the end of the year, she’d surpassed 100,000. Her playful yet risqué content quickly caught the attention of fans and local celebrities alike.
The Highs and Lows of Being ‘Texas Thighs’
Courtney faces constant battles with social media moderation.
“Even though my content isn’t [spicy], I’ve had dozens of strikes,” she said. “We calculate losses of $500 to $1,000 daily when posts get taken down.”
The mom of two also deals with online impersonators and family judgment, but says her daughters support her.
“They don’t see anything wrong with it,” she explained.
Family First, Even in the Spotlight
Despite the drama, Courtney’s home life is thriving. She and Nick live in a 5-bedroom suburban home with a pool and waterslide, and their daughters attend online school.
A typical day blends family and work: green juice with the girls in the morning, then photoshoots for OnlyFans, followed by TikTok and Instagram content creation.
“The central theme of my content is love for my family,” Courtney said. “I want to show that you can be sexy, confident, and still a mom and wife.”
From Content to a Brand
Courtney isn’t stopping at OnlyFans. She plans to launch a bikini line and sexy clothing for moms who want to feel confident in their bodies. Her goal: inspire other women, especially mothers, to embrace themselves and take control of their own brands.
Flipping The Script
Nick sees her success as a game-changer.
“In the old days, men made money off women’s nudity,” he said in an interview with NBC. “Now we have our own Playboy — she’s running it.”
Courtney isn’t just a model or influencer — she’s a self-made entrepreneur reshaping what it means to be a mom, wife, and content creator in 2025. And she’s proving that taking a dare can change a life forever.