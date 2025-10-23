How Did '9-1-1: Nashville' Star Isabelle Tate Die? Inside the Young Actress' Cause of Death
Oct. 23 2025, Published 4:25 p.m. ET
Just weeks after Isabelle Tate made her acting debut on 9-1-1: Nashville in October, it was announced that the actress had died at age 23. Fans were left in shock and curious about what led to the young star’s passing.
When Did Isabelle Tate Die?
Tate died on Sunday, October 19, according to her obituary.
Tate’s cause of death was yet to be revealed, though the young actress previously opened up about living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth, a progressive neuromuscular disease that “weakens her leg muscles over time."
The disease, which she was diagnosed with at age 13, led her to using a wheelchair.
What Is Isabelle Tate’s Cause of Death?
“This has been a difficult journey for me because having to accept help and surrender to the progression of this condition has been extremely hard,” she wrote in 2022 via Instagram. “While I was trying to come to terms with this, I really did find that I lost myself in certain ways. I hated that it was not only breaking me down physically, but I was allowing it to also break down my spirit.”
She continued, “I would’ve never expected something like this to happen to me, as most of us wouldn’t. I don’t know why these were the cards I was dealt in life, but I can’t change it so I’m choosing to embrace it and not let it define me.”
Instead of flowers at her funeral, her family requested that donations be made in her honor to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association.
Who Is Isabelle Tate?
Tate was a young actress who was born and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in business and “wanted to change the world,” according to her obituary.
“She was also an aspiring actress, and was most recently even featured in a TV show. Isabelle loved volunteering her time to all things, particularly animals — her idea of a fun outing was visiting an animal shelter and doling out lots of love,” read the statement.
Isabelle Tate's Costars Reacted to the News
9-1-1: Nashville marked Tate’s first audition for a television series. Her costar Hunter McVey reacted to the news of her death, telling People she “brought joy to a lot of people.”
"I was shocked to hear the news. I didn’t know Isabelle prior to filming, but I couldn’t have asked for someone better to work with on one of my first ever days on set," the actor shared. "I was terrified, nervous, and after each take we would get to exchange a couple words which were always supportive from her. I got the pleasure of talking with her after the scene and she had such a great energy."