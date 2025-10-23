How Did '9-1-1: Nashville' Star Isabelle Tate Die? Inside the Young Actress' Cause of Death

Article continues below advertisement

Just weeks after Isabelle Tate made her acting debut on 9-1-1: Nashville in October, it was announced that the actress had died at age 23. Fans were left in shock and curious about what led to the young star’s passing.

When Did Isabelle Tate Die?

Source: @izzy.tate/Instagram Isabelle Tate's death was confirmed on October 19.

Tate died on Sunday, October 19, according to her obituary. Tate’s cause of death was yet to be revealed, though the young actress previously opened up about living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth, a progressive neuromuscular disease that “weakens her leg muscles over time." The disease, which she was diagnosed with at age 13, led her to using a wheelchair.

What Is Isabelle Tate’s Cause of Death?

Source: @izzy.tate/Instagram Isabelle Tate's cause of death was yet to be revealed.

“This has been a difficult journey for me because having to accept help and surrender to the progression of this condition has been extremely hard,” she wrote in 2022 via Instagram. “While I was trying to come to terms with this, I really did find that I lost myself in certain ways. I hated that it was not only breaking me down physically, but I was allowing it to also break down my spirit.” She continued, “I would’ve never expected something like this to happen to me, as most of us wouldn’t. I don’t know why these were the cards I was dealt in life, but I can’t change it so I’m choosing to embrace it and not let it define me.” Instead of flowers at her funeral, her family requested that donations be made in her honor to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association.

Who Is Isabelle Tate?

Source: @izzy.tate/Instagram Isabelle Tate was 23 years old when she died in October.

Tate was a young actress who was born and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in business and “wanted to change the world,” according to her obituary. “She was also an aspiring actress, and was most recently even featured in a TV show. Isabelle loved volunteering her time to all things, particularly animals — her idea of a fun outing was visiting an animal shelter and doling out lots of love,” read the statement.

Isabelle Tate's Costars Reacted to the News

Source: Hulu Isabelle Tate's acting debut was on '9-1-1: Nashville.'