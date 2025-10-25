How Did June Lockhart Die? Beloved Television Mother's Cause of Death Revealed as She Passes Away at Age 100

The beloved actress passed away on Thursday, October 23, at 9:20 p.m. local time in Santa Monica, Calif.

Lockhart's cause of death was listed as natural causes, according to People.

The Lassie actress had her daughter, June Elizabeth, and granddaughter, Christianna, by her side when she died.

The family is keeping funeral services for Lockhart private. In lieu of flowers, her loved ones asked for donations to be made in Lockhart's honor to The Actors Fund, ProPublica and International Hearing Dog, Inc.