How Did June Lockhart Die? Beloved Television Mother's Cause of Death Revealed as She Passes Away at Age 100

June Lockhart died at age 100 on Thursday, October 23.

Oct. 25 2025, Published 3:56 p.m. ET

June Lockhart has died at age 100.

The beloved actress passed away on Thursday, October 23, at 9:20 p.m. local time in Santa Monica, Calif.

What Was June Lockhart's Cause of Death?

Lockhart's cause of death was listed as natural causes, according to People.

The Lassie actress had her daughter, June Elizabeth, and granddaughter, Christianna, by her side when she died.

The family is keeping funeral services for Lockhart private. In lieu of flowers, her loved ones asked for donations to be made in Lockhart's honor to The Actors Fund, ProPublica and International Hearing Dog, Inc.

The family's spokesperson Lyle Gregory — Lockhart's friend of 40 years — confirmed her death on Saturday, October 25.

"She was very happy up until the very end, reading the New York Times and LA Times everyday," he shared. "It was very important to her to stay focused on the news of the day."

The Lost in Space star was born on June 25, 1925 to famed character actor Gene Lockhart and his wife, Kathleen, in New York City.

The lived in the Big Apple for 10 years before heading to Hollywood — with Gene finding success in avuncular roles and at times portraying a villain alongside Kathleen, who was a screen actress.

While June found herself playing ingenue characters as a young movie star, television was her true claim to fame.

More to come...

