'Confidence Is Rebuilt in the OR': How Dr. Morad Askari Helps Massive Weight Loss Patients Feel Like Themselves Again
Medical Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here. Results from medical procedures vary by individual and are not guaranteed.
Losing a significant amount of weight is quite an accomplishment. For a lot of people, it's a journey that changes their life – they need to be very motivated and have a lot of self-control along the way. It can also take courage.
But there might still be one more thing that they don't expect when they have lost over 100 pounds: loose skin. It can hide all their hard work. That's when Dr. Morad Askari, the founder of Revive Surgical Institute in Miami, steps in. He assists patients in achieving their unique aesthetic objectives with both precision and attentiveness. Below, we have a closer look at the real case.
The Missing Piece After Weight Loss
Many people who lose a lot of weight experience positive health effects and a big boost in confidence. However, one thing that sometimes prevents them from fully enjoying their new bodies is the fact that they have loose, sagging skin.
It is common for people to feel emotionally stuck between two versions of themselves: the person they used to be and the person they are now.
For those who have lost a significant amount of weight and are left with sagging skin folds, Dr. Askari performs body-contouring and excess skin removal surgeries that help bridge this gap.
Such patients do not simply want to look better. They want their "outside" to match their "inside," the image of themselves that they have carried around for so long.
As a board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in reconstructive surgery, Dr. Askari's services, including tummy tuck, breast lift, arm lift, and thigh lift, aren't purely aesthetic. They're intended to do more than change appearances. They assist patients in becoming more comfortable and confident with how they look.
A Case of Emotional Recovery
One such case highlights the emotional complexities of transformation. Having overcome cancer and tipped the scale at almost 400 pounds, one patient underwent weight loss surgery and shed an astonishing 250 pounds. But along with the successful loss came a new enemy—loose skin that had her feeling disconnected from her accomplishments. “I lost the weight, but I still didn’t feel like myself,” she described.
Determined to look ahead, she went to Dr. Morad Askari of Revive Surgical Institute. His credentials and artistic hand-built confidence. “He made art on my body.” she said.
First on her agenda was a tummy tuck, liposuction, and a BBL. It wasn't just a redo of her physique; it was a rebirth of her happiness. “I feel good, confident, and so happy,” she described. Next in line? Breast and arm contouring this November.
Outside of the surgeon’s office, she praises the care of the clinic and daily support: “You text or call, and there’s someone there for you.” This wasn’t surgery at all in her eyes—this was returning to feeling whole and complete, and it was time to live in her skin again.
Surgery That Honors the Journey
Dr. Askari has a special way of caring for patients. Instead of trying to "fix flaws," he prefers to honor the progress they've made through great effort. Each surgery is planned with the patient in mind and staged so that it's as safe as possible with an emphasis on results that appear natural.
When people have already transformed their lives and come to us, "it's amazing," says Dr. Askari. "They've done something extraordinary. Now, we need to be in sync with that person."
Revive's clients get white-glove treatment from start to finish: think virtual visits, help with planning for their post-op care, plus check-ins that leave no detail uncovered. The whole package is about both feeling strong and actually being stronger.
The Confidence to Show Up Fully
For patients who have undergone weight loss surgery, the emotional burden of excess skin may be equal to or greater than that of shedding pounds. However, thanks to appropriate assistance and expert medical attention, it is possible to surmount this final obstacle with excess skin removal surgeries.
The above-mentioned case exemplifies what is attainable. Free movement, stylish dressing, and living her life to the fullest are now second nature to this woman. What is the message about such cosmetic procedures? They do not generate loveliness - instead, they uncover something lovely within reach all along.
As Dr. Askari at Revive Surgical Institute often says, "Confidence is rebuilt in the OR—not because we change who you are, but because we help you finally see it."