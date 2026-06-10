how drake became the face of celebrity gambling culture

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Celebrity gambling is hardly new. Las Vegas high-roller culture has been built around famous faces for decades, and as regulated sports betting has spread across the US, gambling has become even more visible in mainstream entertainment. But few celebrities at Drake’s level have made gambling such a public part of their image. Stars such as Michael Jordan and Phil Mickelson were long associated with high-stakes gambling, but their reputations came mostly through stories, reporting and insider accounts. Drake’s version is different. He has made betting slips, casino streams and gambling wins and losses part of his social media persona. The result is that the streaming-dominating rap star has arguably become the most visible celebrity gambler of the past decade. The key difference is not simply that Drake gambles. Plenty of celebrities have done that. The difference is that Drake turned gambling into visible content. His betting slips, casino streams and social media posts made the act of gambling part of his public image, blurring the line between private high-roller behavior, entertainment and sponsored promotion.

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Drake Was Gambling Before the Stake Deal Most people know Drake's gambling through his social media posts of big bets on sports, almost exclusively for many years posted on the cryptocurrency sportsbook and casino Stake. It is known that in 2022, he signed a promotional deal with the offshore gambling operator. How much is unclear, but rumors have consistently cited $100 million a year. Drake was associated with high-stakes gambling before that deal. In his 2019 song “Omertà”, he referenced the Nevada Gaming Commission, poker bluffs and “markers,” a term commonly used for casino credit extended to high rollers. The references show that gambling was already part of his luxury-coded persona before it became a major sponsored content theme. Although he didn't explicitly post about it so much, Drake was definitely a known gambler before the Stake deal. However, after signing the contract in 2022, he became one of the world's biggest gambling content machines. That distinction matters because a celebrity gambling privately is very different from a celebrity gambling as part of a commercial relationship. Once the activity becomes content, the audience is no longer just hearing rumors about a famous person’s casino habits. They are watching gambling presented as lifestyle, spectacle and brand marketing at the same time.

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The Contract Made it Big News and Expanded the Narrative Where before Drake would post the odd photo of him playing roulette, or rap about being at the casino in certain songs, after 2022, gambling became a common theme. Stake was one of the fastest-growing operators in the world at that point, so partnering with a well-known gambler and purveyor of luxurious lifestyle content was hardly a stretch for them. The partnership meant Drake started posting his multi-million dollar wagering slips, streaming himself playing blackjack, roulette or slots, and posting the Stake logo over videos of him in Las Vegas penthouses. The partnership also helped turn Stake from a gambling brand known mainly in crypto and online casino circles into a name that appeared regularly in celebrity and sports conversations. That wider visibility is reflected in the ecosystem around the brand today. For example, third-party comparison pages covering Stake Casino promo codes do not just list offers; they also explain platform features, eligibility rules, payment options and the terms attached to promotions. In that sense, Drake’s posts were not only gambling content. They were part of a broader attention cycle that pushed audiences to search, compare and discuss Stake as a mainstream entertainment brand. That's how his high-stakes gambling with Stake helped push it into the mainstream public consciousness in a way few other marketing deals could in this day and age.

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The Drake Curse also popularized his Betting Exploits Drake's sports betting has a twist, however. Although he has been up and down in terms of results - there's a website tracking all of his public bets, of course - the more interesting part of it is the so-called Drake Curse. This is the idea that many teams or athletes Drake bet on as the favorites have gone on to lose, and some have gone on to have record losing streaks or falls from grace. Most sports bettors will have experienced days like this. It just happens. But because he's Drake, and he's incredibly famous, it becomes a curse. Athletes have memed about it - even sports teams' official accounts - which, of course, is great promo for Stake. Because so many of his wagers are public, fans and betting trackers have tried to calculate whether Drake is up or down overall. Those totals vary depending on which bets are counted, but the exact accounting is less important than the spectacle. A celebrity posting six- and seven-figure wagers creates a story whether the bet wins or loses.

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Las Vegas and the High Roller Persona Translated to Betting Drake is one of the embodiments of luxury flex culture, and few places in the world are a better home for that than Las Vegas. Risking hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars on a sports bet and then posting it on social media is certainly an eyeball-catching display of extravagant wealth. Drake's betting slips are an extension of the cars, the watches, the jewellery, the private jets and the designer brands - except he gets paid to post them and they sometimes win too. For the man whose entire life is a carefully curated image, gambling is just another hobby he can turn into part of his luxurious brand.