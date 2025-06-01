Skin In The Game: How DUETTE Founder Jennifer Leebow is Changing the Skincare Rules—From the Inside Out
When melanoma survivor and aesthetic medicine expert Jennifer Leebow set out to create DUETTE, she wasn’t interested in slapping her name on just another trendy skincare line.
As a melanoma survivor and aesthetic medicine expert Jennifer wanted to change the way we think about protection, prevention, and long-term skin health—without sacrificing simplicity or style.
And with DUETTE, her debut skincare and sun protection system, she’s doing exactly that.
The Birth of DUETTE
“We are the first ever sun and skin protection system to work from the inside out.” Leebow tells OK! exclusively. “We launched last May, so we’ve just reached our year-long anniversary of Duette and we are already sold out!,”
Duette isn’t your average SPF and serum duo. It is a fully integrated, results-driven routine that works in harmony with your body—fusing skincare and sun care into one streamlined system. It’s science-backed, luxurious, and built for real life.
After years working alongside top dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and aesthetic innovators, Leebow built SkinTheory Studios in Miami Beach, where she quickly became a go-to for a discerning, educated clientele seeking natural-looking results and holistic skin strategies.
But it was her personal battle with melanoma that reframed her philosophy—and fueled her desire to create a system that does more than mask damage. It prevents it.
“I think about myself in my early 20s,” Leebow reflects. “If I had been more cognizant of the importance of preventative skincare, it would have made a world of difference. But back then, the mindset was: oh, we can fix that with a laser or filler or Botox. Now, you have the opportunity to prevent skin damage from ever starting in the first place.”
The System: Four Products, One Powerful Philosophy
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
DUETTE’s PROTECT Collection includes four products that work together to protect, prevent, renew, and restore, with the leader of the collection a revolutionary oral nutraceutical of four capsules taken every morning that do more than boost your beauty routine.
“It seems like a lot, especially for people who don’t love pills, but I promise it’s worth doing,” Leebow says. “What it’s doing is increasing the body’s response to UV radiation—which is 90% of what photoaging is caused by.”
The supplement is a vegan, organic, and clinically formulated blend of 23 potent vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts that support the body’s natural defenses against oxidative stress and sun-related aging from within. It’s not just wellness—it’s science with staying power.
“Ultimately, you’re just creating a barrier method,” Leebow explains. “You’re increasing the body’s natural ability to fight oxidative stress and to create its own synergy to work in conjunction with decreasing MMP drivers and inflammatory responses.”
Of course, DUETTE is just as strong on the surface. The mineral-based SPF 50+ sunscreen is pigment-adaptive—so it matches a wide range of skin tones without a chalky cast. It not only protects against 98% of UVA and UVB rays but also blocks over 35% of harmful blue light, all while hydrating and nourishing your skin.
Then there’s the Antioxidant Serum, a fast-absorbing, silky formula enriched with clinically backed skin-restoring ingredients. You can reapply it over SPF or makeup, making it your go-to glow booster throughout the day.
“People are really seeing the results,” Leebow says. “Just how bright their skin is after using the DUETTE products—it’s amazing to watch.”
Why DUETTE Is Different
While much of the beauty industry is focused on correction—lasers, fillers, quick fixes—DUETTE is rooted in prevention and long-term skin health. It’s a system designed to work with your body, not just on it, combining internal support with external protection.
What makes DUETTE stand out is its dual approach: a clinically formulated supplement to strengthen the body’s natural defense against UV damage, and topical products like the pigment-adaptive SPF and antioxidant serum that shield and repair your skin daily.
“This isn’t just another skin product that looks pretty on a shelf,” says Leebow. “It’s an essential, intelligent system that supports your skin’s health every single day.”
From reapplying the serum over makeup to taking four targeted capsules in the morning, DUETTE is built for real life and real results—with powerful ingredients, backed by science, and most impressively of all is driven by a founder who’s lived the mission herself.
For more information on how To Protect your Skin glow—and your Skin future—go to duetteskin.com.