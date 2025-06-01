Skin In The Game: How DUETTE Founder Jennifer Leebow is Changing the Skincare Rules—From the Inside Out

DUETTE’s PROTECT Collection includes four products that work together to protect, prevent, renew, and restore, with the leader of the collection a revolutionary oral nutraceutical of four capsules taken every morning that do more than boost your beauty routine.

“It seems like a lot, especially for people who don’t love pills, but I promise it’s worth doing,” Leebow says. “What it’s doing is increasing the body’s response to UV radiation—which is 90% of what photoaging is caused by.”

The supplement is a vegan, organic, and clinically formulated blend of 23 potent vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts that support the body’s natural defenses against oxidative stress and sun-related aging from within. It’s not just wellness—it’s science with staying power.

“Ultimately, you’re just creating a barrier method,” Leebow explains. “You’re increasing the body’s natural ability to fight oxidative stress and to create its own synergy to work in conjunction with decreasing MMP drivers and inflammatory responses.”

Of course, DUETTE is just as strong on the surface. The mineral-based SPF 50+ sunscreen is pigment-adaptive—so it matches a wide range of skin tones without a chalky cast. It not only protects against 98% of UVA and UVB rays but also blocks over 35% of harmful blue light, all while hydrating and nourishing your skin.

Then there’s the Antioxidant Serum, a fast-absorbing, silky formula enriched with clinically backed skin-restoring ingredients. You can reapply it over SPF or makeup, making it your go-to glow booster throughout the day.

“People are really seeing the results,” Leebow says. “Just how bright their skin is after using the DUETTE products—it’s amazing to watch.”