ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Royal Playbook: How Ex-Prince Andrew Became a Crisis the Monarchy Can't Contain Source: MEGA As former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor retreats further from public life, experts say the strategy is clear: minimize exposure, protect the institution and prepare for what may come next. OK! Staff March 22 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The British royal family has weathered scandals for centuries, but the ongoing crisis surrounding the disgraced former Prince Andrew has exposed a more modern challenge: how to manage reputational damage in an era where public perception moves faster than palace protocol. In recent weeks, the former Duke of York has largely disappeared from view, reportedly relocating within the Sandringham Estate following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office tied to his association with Jeffrey Epstein. The move, coupled with tightened family boundaries and continued public silence, reflects a deliberate strategy rooted in containment.

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Why Andrew Has Been Kept Out of Sight

Source: MEGA Royal advisers reinforced distance around the scandal.

For communications experts, the decision to shield Andrew from public view is necessary. Renowned communications and body-language expert Lillian Glass, Ph.D., says “the royal PR machine is absolutely correct not to expose the public to Andrew.” “No one is interested in anything he has to say. The public is very savvy and can pick up nuances in body language. Seeing the former prince's body language is laden with anger, arrogance, and entitlement,” Glass says. "People know what he did and are disgusted by him so his photos and videos trigger repulsion and public anger. The recent photo of him hovering over what seemed to be a child's body and playing with a ball in the shape of a female breast triggers anger,” she says. “When anyone sees Andrew it diminishes the royals and triggers hostile and negative responses,” she says. “So it's best to keep him out of the public eye and allow law enforcement to do their jobs so that he is accountable for his toxic actions.”

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A Family Drawing Hard Lines

Source: MEGA Prince William reportedly kept firm boundaries.

That distancing appears to extend beyond public appearances and into private family dynamics. Reports suggest Prince William has taken a firm stance in not allowing Andrew near his immediate family. The reasoning, according to insiders, is rooted in protection — both of his children and the monarchy’s future image. With King Charles III already stripping Andrew of royal titles and backing law enforcement cooperation, the internal message appears consistent: the institution comes first.

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The Royal Strategy: Containment and Separation

Source: MEGA Experts described containment as the monarchy’s strategy.

Crisis management experts say this approach follows a familiar playbook. “The family has been prepared to jettison members before, including far more central figures than Andrew,” says Quentin Langley, author of crisis management book Brandjack as well as Business and the Culture of Ethics. “What we don’t know is how much the ‘firm’ knows about what is yet to come out.” That uncertainty is key. By limiting Andrew’s visibility and isolating him from core royal activities, the monarchy reduces the risk of further reputational damage while maintaining flexibility if new developments emerge. Andrew’s reported move to a more secluded residence within Sandringham reinforces that strategy. Away from public-facing royal life, his presence becomes less of a focal point, and less of a liability.

A Crisis That Still Casts a Shadow

Source: MEGA The crisis continued shadowing the institution.