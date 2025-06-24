NEWS From Riding Waves to Writing Hits: How Ex-Pro Surfer Hannah Dorothy Became Europe's Songwriting Sensation

From sun-soaked surf competitions to glittering music stages across Europe, Hannah Dorothy’s incredible journey from pro surfer to chart-topping songwriter reads like the plot of a feel-good movie — and it’s only just getting started. Once ranked 4th in Great Britain, Hannah was a force to be reckoned with on the UK Pro Surf Tour and the European Circuit of the World Qualifying Series. But in a twist of fate, a serious back injury cut her surfing career short, forcing her to step away from the sport she loved. “It was heartbreaking at the time,” Hannah tells OK!. “Surfing had been my whole life. But I’m a big believer that out of something bad comes something good, and the universe has a funny way of pushing you where you’re meant to go.” For Hannah, that meant diving headfirst into a long-held dream: music.

From beer festival spark to Eurovision stage Earlier this year, Hannah’s songwriting career reached dazzling new heights when Worship You, a track she co-wrote for British singer Grace George, powered its way to the Grand Final of Una Voce per San Marino — San Marino’s national selection for Eurovision. And the idea for the song? “It all started at a beer festival — not the most glamorous origin story, I know!” Hannah laughs. “I was at a festival in England and saw Grace perform. Her energy and stage presence gave me goosebumps. I just thought, ‘We have to write together.’” What followed was Worship You — a soaring, emotional anthem with haunting verses and a powerhouse chorus that showcased Grace’s phenomenal voice. Out of over a thousand competitors, the song made it to the grand final, broadcast across Europe. Eurovision fans fell in love, praising its authenticity, unforgettable melody, and Hannah’s heartfelt storytelling.

A proven hitmaker for Eurovision But Worship You wasn’t Hannah’s first taste of Eurovision success. Just a year earlier, she co-wrote Masterpiece for Norwegian star Atle Pettersen — a heart-wrenching ballad that became one of the standout entries in Norway’s Melodi Grand Prix, where it placed second in the final. “I still remember hearing Atle sing it for the first time in the studio and getting goosebumps,” Hannah recalls. “We wrote Masterpiece about his daughter, and we just wanted to create something meaningful that listeners could connect with.” And connect it did. Reaction videos showed fans in tears as the emotional song struck a chord across Europe. Hannah has a quiet confidence and prefers to let her music do the talking — and it certainly does. Her ability to blend vulnerable storytelling with big, sweeping melodies has made her a go-to for artists chasing Eurovision glory and beyond.

Nashville calling Hannah’s talent hasn’t gone unnoticed across the Atlantic either. She recently had a release stateside with Takes You Back, co-written with YouTube sensation turned country-pop artist Bryan Lanning. The nostalgic track became a summer smash, striking a chord with fans on both sides of the pond. “Bryan’s such an incredible artist, and we had so much fun writing that one about his hometown and his life,” she says. “It’s one of those songs that instantly transports you to a memory.” With Hannah’s natural gift for storytelling, it’s no surprise that artists from Europe to the U.S. are queuing up to work with her.

A rising solo star While Hannah has become one of Europe’s most in-demand songwriters, she’s also making waves as a solo artist. Her latest single Sunkissed earned her a coveted spot on Spotify’s Fresh Finds: Country playlist — a rare feat for a UK country artist — and was named Record of the Week by BBC Radio Cornwall. “It really caught me off guard, in the best way!” she says, grinning. “I remember David White messaging me to say it was going to be his song of the week. I tuned in and heard Sunkissed played on BBC Radio between Pink and Meatloaf — I was literally ugly crying!” Adding to the excitement, Hannah was invited to perform her own songs at a songwriter showcase at London’s legendary Bedford Pub — a venue famous for spotlighting future stars. “The Bedford has this incredible energy,” she shares. “So many amazing artists have played there over the years, and I felt so honoured to play to a sold-out crowd. It meant a lot.”

Looking ahead Despite her rapid rise to becoming one of the most sought-after songwriters in Europe, Hannah remains refreshingly grounded. “I still pinch myself sometimes,” she admits. “Going from surfing competitions to writing songs that are heard on TV across Europe? I never could have imagined this life. But I’m so grateful. I hope my story inspires other people to chase their dreams, no matter how uncertain or impossible they seem.” From wipeouts to winning hits, Hannah Dorothy is living proof that sometimes life’s biggest setbacks can lead to the most incredible comebacks.

