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Technological advancements have made QR codes more useful, but GetQR is the company making them more accessible. Although QR codes have come a long way since they were first created, many of them remain difficult to edit or update once they’ve been made, often requiring businesses and organizations to print entirely new batches of codes if their information has changed. This process can be slow and laborious, potentially adding hours of work to an already busy workday. The web-based SaaS platform GetQR.com addresses this problem by providing users with the tools they need to not only make their own QR codes, but also edit them after the fact. This makes it possible for retail stores, event hosts, small businesses, and many other users to make changes to linked websites and pages without needing to create new code each time, saving users time and energy so they can focus on what matters most.

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Why Fix QR Codes? QR codes are often seen today across a variety of industries due to their flexibility and utility. With QR codes, restaurants can save money on menus by not needing to print them out, while nonprofits can use them to improve traffic to their websites by putting them on flyers or pamphlets. These codes can also link to videos, social media sites, business cards, and much more, making them suitable for many needs. Their traditionally static design and complex generation methods make QR codes difficult to set up without the right technical skills. However, that problem is only made worse when businesses have to make new ones when they make updates to their linked content. GetQR helps users navigate both obstacles by balancing simplicity with functionality. Its clean, intuitive interface is supported by scalable backend functionality, supporting users who want to be able to adopt a platform quickly while still accessing professional-grade tools as they grow. How GetQR can do this comes from its unique positioning. Rather than view QR codes as static links, the platform sees these codes as dynamic business assets that should operate as core infrastructure, especially for small businesses who would’ve used QR codes as simple utility tools otherwise.

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