NEWS How Legitimate Is FitLine? What You Should Know Before You Buy Source: UNSPLASH OK! Staff July 23 2025, Published 1:53 a.m. ET

Staying Energized and Healthy – Why Supplements Are So Popular Feeling energized, living an active lifestyle, and doing something good for your body – these are goals many people share. To achieve them, more and more consumers turn to dietary supplements. One well-known brand in this space is FitLine. Produced under strict quality guidelines and recognized in the sports community, the brand still raises the question for many: Can these products really be trusted? Here’s what you should know before making a decision. Why Do So Many People Use Supplements? Whether it's a busy lifestyle, an unbalanced diet, or the challenge of affording healthy and sustainable food choices – getting all the essential nutrients from food alone can be difficult. This is where dietary supplements come in, helping many people complement their daily routine in a practical way. Supplements are not a replacement for a balanced diet and should not be used to treat or cure medical conditions. If you're looking to optimize your nutrition, consulting a qualified healthcare professional is always the best choice. Who Is Behind FitLine? FitLine is part of PM-International AG, one of the leading network marketing companies in the area of health and nutrition. Founded in 1993, the company has been developing and distributing nutritional supplements and wellness products worldwide for over 30 years. All products are manufactured under strict quality standards in line with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), a pharmaceutical manufacturing standard. Trusted by Athletes Worldwide FitLine has gained recognition through partnerships with sports organizations and athletes. Some of its products are listed on the Cologne List®, a platform featuring products that have been tested for banned substances. For many fitness enthusiasts and professional athletes, this serves as an important trust factor.

What Products Does FitLine Offer? FitLine offers a range of products designed to support your body’s daily needs – from energy metabolism and essential minerals to beauty care for skin and hair as part of a balanced lifestyle. Among the most popular are: FitLine Optimal-Set – Complete Daily Support The FitLine Optimal-Set is designed to support your body throughout the day—from your morning energy boost to your evening recovery. It includes three products that are easy to incorporate into your everyday habits. Customers can choose between two ways to support their daily routine: the PowerCocktail, which offers a convenient all-in-one formula or the combination of FitLine Basics and Activize, taken separately for those who prefer a more tailored intake. Both options provide essential nutrients – it's simply a matter of personal preference and what best fits into your lifestyle. Whichever option you choose, FitLine Restorate is included in both versions of the Optimal-Set. 1. FitLine PowerCocktail – A Great Way to Start Your Day PowerCocktail combines: Vitamins and plant-based ingredients

Caffeine, offering an alternative to coffee for those who prefer a different taste. A popular choice to kick-start your day and support your daily nutritional needs. 2. FitLine Activize Oxyplus – Start Your Day with Energy Activize Oxyplus features a well-balanced combination of: B vitamins, which support normal energy metabolism.

Guarana, a natural source of caffeine. Good for starting your day or for times when you need an extra boost.

3. FitLine Basics – The Foundation for Your Day Basics contains: Vitamins, herbs and spices to complement a balanced diet.

Fiber and plant-based ingredients, including enzymes and plant extracts. Ideal for use in the morning or afternoon to support your body throughout the day. 4. FitLine Restorate – Your Evening Mineral Routine Restorate provides: Minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and zinc, supporting numerous body functions.

Vitamin D, which contributes to the maintenance of normal bones and muscle function. Best enjoyed as part of your evening routine to help you wind down. What Makes FitLine Special? FitLine highlights its Nutrient Transport Concept (NTC®), which, is designed to make nutrients available where they are needed most. This concept has been successfully marketed for years and hundreds of thousands of product users attest to its success. Why FitLine Is Considered Trustworthy FitLine is recognized as one of the established brands in the supplement industry, with over 30 years of experience. Since its founding in 1993, the company has built a strong international reputation and operates successfully in many countries today.