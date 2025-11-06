How Did Marshawn Kneeland Die? Inside the Dallas Cowboys Football Player's Cause of Death Amid Suspected Mental Health Episode
Nov. 6 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died at 24, leaving fans heartbroken and sparking questions about his sudden cause of death.
What Happened to Marshawn Kneeland?
The Dallas Cowboys organization confirmed the athlete's death in a statement on Thursday, November 6.
"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning," the team announced. "Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."
His agent, Jonathan Perzley of Sportsstars Inc., also confirmed the news in a statement posted on social media.
“I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night. I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys,” the agent’s statement said. “Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words. My heart aches for his family, his teammates, and everyone who loved him, and I hope they feel the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time.”
Inside Marshawn Kneeland's Cause of Death
Kneeland was allegedly found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being chased by police on Wednesday night, November 5, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed.
At around 10:33 p.m., troopers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on a Dallas highway. The vehicle refused to stop, resulting in a chase during which authorities lost sight of it.
The vehicle was later found abandoned after being involved in a crash and initial reports showed that the athlete fled on foot. Kneeland was later found dead at around 1:31 a.m. from a self-inflicted wound.
Who Is Marshawn Kneeland?
Kneeland was the Texas football team's second-round pick out of Western Michigan in the 2024 NFL draft. The professional athlete weathered many obstacles in his career, including his mother, Wendy Kneeland, passing away suddenly before he was drafted into the NFL.
“It was definitely tough,” Kneeland said after getting drafted. “I just managed it. She helped me a lot in my younger years getting into football. I always had the dream. I always told her, ‘I’m going to the NFL’ and I made it.”
Marshawn Kneeland Scored First Career Touch Down in His Final Game
In his last game on November 3, he scored his first career touchdown as a defensive end in the Cowboys’ 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.