How Did Marshawn Kneeland Die? Inside the Dallas Cowboys Football Player's Cause of Death Amid Suspected Mental Health Episode

Dallas Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland, 24, has died, leaving football fans shocked and raising questions about the cause of his sudden and tragic death.

The Dallas Cowboys organization confirmed the athlete's death in a statement on Thursday, November 6.

"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning," the team announced. "Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."

His agent, Jonathan Perzley of Sportsstars Inc., also confirmed the news in a statement posted on social media.

“I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night. I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys,” the agent’s statement said. “Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words. My heart aches for his family, his teammates, and everyone who loved him, and I hope they feel the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time.”