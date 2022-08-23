How Miss Brooke, CEO Of Brooke’s Bail Bonding, Is Calling The Shots

Miss Brooke is the CEO of Brooke’s Bail Bonding and a community activist who speaks on different platforms to empower others through her journey of healing and growth.

Miss Brooke’s company is based in Nashville, Tennessee, where she helps people who need bail but do not have the money to pay for it. Her company is also responsible for locating defendants if they do not appear in court. Her mission to help people navigate the justice system became the catalyst to her role as an activist, transformation leader, and transformation life coach.