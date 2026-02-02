How Model Angelwoof Became a Millionaire After Quitting ‘Soul-Sucking’ Retail Job for Content Creation

Article continues below advertisement

Angelwoof was a self-taught makeup artist who grew up poor and spent years grinding in the retail trenches. In 2020, while the rest of the world was tightening their belts and seeking job security, she did the unthinkable. She walked away from her steady paycheck and a six-year career to bet everything on her own image as a model and content creator. It was a high-stakes gamble that transformed a humble makeup artist into a self-made millionaire with a bass guitar in her hand and a vision for a homesteading future.

The transition was far from a whim. While working behind beauty counters, the retail side of the industry began to stifle her creative spirit, Angelwoof says. She felt the drain of sales quotas overshadowing the art of making women feel beautiful, and her intuition told her there was more to life than the 9-to-5 grind, even if the path forward was unpaved. She began looking for signs that it was time to leave, and when the pandemic hit, she saw her opening. Instead of retreating, she leaped and went full-time in content. She recently hit the elusive million-dollar milestone, a feat that felt impossible during her childhood. “Hitting my first million dollars was huge for me,” Angelwoof says. “I grew up poor but I had big visions and goals. And now I’m able to work towards them and see them come into play.”

Source: SUPPLIED