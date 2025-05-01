How Much Does Genetics Determine Your Final Adult Height?

What Percentage of Height is Determined by Genetics?

Scientists estimate that genetics is responsible for about 60% to 80% of a person’s final adult height. This means that if your parents are tall, you have a higher chance of being tall. Similarly, if your parents are shorter, you are more likely to be shorter as well. However, height is influenced by multiple genes, not just one. This makes it difficult to predict exactly how tall someone will grow based on their parents' height alone.

Genes influence height by regulating the production of growth hormones and other factors that affect bone growth. For example, some genes control the production of growth hormone, which stimulates the growth of bones and other tissues. Other genes regulate the production of insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1), which helps to promote bone growth.

Can You Increase Your Height Beyond Genetic Potential?

Once you've finished growing (usually by your late teens or early twenties), you cannot significantly increase your height beyond what your genetics allow. Despite what some advertisements might claim, special exercises, supplements, or stretches cannot make an adult taller.

However, maintaining good posture can help you appear taller and make the most of your natural height.