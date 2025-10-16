how online chess became part of the cybersports arena

Playing chess online now is easy: all you need is a device, whether it's a computer or a phone and a stable internet connection. What's even more interesting — platforms that provide constant access to games have started hosting their own online chess tournaments. These, in turn, have gradually transformed into a full-fledged e-sports arena, recognized by chess enthusiasts around the world. The opportunity to win valuable prizes, prove yourself as a professional chess player, and enjoy a host of other benefits — that's what web chess is all about today.

From the Classic Board to the Digital Arena

The symbolism of chess has never lost its essence, and with the transition to the online format, it has shown itself from a new side. Even more than that, the online chess arena has helped thousands of chess players play their favorite game without leaving their homes, and not only with neighbors or people from nearby areas, but also with players from all over the world.

Later, the game became even more significant: a rating system was added, matches were broadcast live, and the prize fund consisted of real money and titles — online chess became a full-fledged e-sports niche, which the best of the best still strive to occupy.

The First Step Towards Esports

Fast growth of online chess sites never stopped, but a really turning point in 2020, — the year of the pandemic, — made the game take a big leap forward: the International Chess Federation (FIDE) organized the 2020 Online Nations Cup. It was, in fact, a big international tournament that was organized fully online — the first of its kind.

Teams from many countries took part in the Online Nations Cup 2020 — it was a turning point for digital chess. Matches, which were played in a rapid format of 25 minutes with an additional 10 seconds per move, were shown live to viewers on all continents. China's team ultimately won the championship and drew the attention of thousands of viewers around the world, proving: game of chess online can be as competitive as any traditional esports discipline.

Why Chess Fits into Esports

A striking feature of chess, as with other online games, is perhaps the effort that players put into preparing for competitions and during matches. They require attention and a certain level of skill, which can only be achieved by playing hundreds of games. The chess sites have reinforced these qualities, and in some cases even emphasized them.