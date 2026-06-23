how prceptive gives local contractors a free website and the system to book more jobs

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A great contractor can do flawless work and still lose the job. The competitor with the sharper website, the faster reply, and a few more reviews gets the call instead. The work was never the problem. Being found was. That gap is the entire reason PRceptive exists. The company builds a professional website for local contractors completely free, then runs the marketing systems behind it for one flat monthly fee that starts at $97. No setup cost. No long contract. Cancel anytime. What owners get is a lot more than a website. It is the machine that turns a visitor into a booked job, running quietly in the background while they are out on the truck.

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What You Actually Get PRceptive replaces the six different apps a busy owner never has time to set up with one system. The second a call goes unanswered, a text fires back on its own. An AI chat assistant trained on the business answers questions at two in the morning. Every call, text, and message lands in a single inbox. A review funnel sends happy customers straight to Google and quietly routes the unhappy ones to a private inbox first, so the public rating keeps climbing. And local SEO makes sure the business shows up the moment its town goes looking. Everything sits behind one login. “Most businesses throw money at ads before they have anything built to catch the lead,” says co-founder Adam Antz. “We build the foundation first, automate the habits a healthy business runs on, then let the owner scale with a lot less stress.” The review funnel earns its keep. Research from BrightLocal found that only about 4 percent of consumers never read online reviews before choosing a local business, which means the operator with the most fresh, positive reviews quietly wins the rest.

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Built by Marketers Who Know Visibility Wins Antz and his co-founder Kevin Floyd are not new to this. Before PRceptive, the two longtime friends ran View Maniac, a marketing firm whose campaigns reached thousands of independent and major label artists. That company now sits on the first page of Google for its core search term, alongside far bigger names, and grew into seven figures on the same systems PRceptive now installs for tradespeople. “We spent years getting people found online, and the lesson never changed,” Floyd says. “Talent rarely decides who wins. Visibility does. A great contractor deserves to be the obvious choice in their town, so that is what we build for them.”

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Free Website, No Catch The free build tends to trigger the same reaction. What is the catch? “There isn’t one, and that is the part people need a minute to believe,” Antz says. The free website is followed by that flat monthly fee, starting at $97 to keep the site hosted, maintained, and secure, with a higher tier that layers on the full operating system. There are no contracts and no setup fees, which both men treat as the entire point. “If a client can fire us any month and they stay for years, you built something real,” Antz says. “We only win when the owner does.”

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Built for the Owner on the Truck Today PRceptive runs those systems for nearly 200 businesses across the country, from plumbers and roofers to electricians, landscapers, and remodelers, along with the dentists, clinics, and law firms that live and die on local search. It runs nationwide, and the founders say the software is built for the contractor reading this between jobs, on one bar of signal, with no patience for jargon or training videos. The promise is simple. Make the good operator the obvious choice, then keep the phone ringing. The owner stays focused on the work, and the system handles the rest. Learn more at prceptive.com. PRceptive builds professional websites and marketing systems for contractors and home service businesses nationwide.