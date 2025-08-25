How Rafi Haikal Is Helping Shaping Urban Development Between the U.S. and Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia is a rapidly growing area, with projected GDP growth in the region even outpacing China. In the midst of this economic growth comes increased urban development opportunities, particularly for those with the vision and initiative to identify and act on them.

Rafi Haikal is deeply involved in shaping urban development in the region, particularly through his unique position with a U.S.-based organization. By emphasizing cross-border collaboration, Haikal’s approach to projects in Southeast Asia are having a meaningful impact for local communities and U.S. design firms alike.

Driving Institutional Expansion Through a Specific Focus

Haikal’s contributions to the ASEAN area begin at Urbahn Architects, an architectural firm based in New York City with 80 years in business. While Urbahn Architects was well-established in the United States, Haikal recognized a distinct opportunity as the firm sought to expand to international markets — in particular, Indonesia.

“Southeast Asia, and Indonesia, in particular, are areas with major urban development plans,” Haikal says. “With its current capital Jakarta threatened by rising sea levels, the country’s $35 billion investment plan to construct the new capital city of Nusantara is an incredible undertaking. This has created a very real opportunity for U.S. design firms in the years ahead. Firms that bring innovative solutions that match the strategic vision for Indonesia have the opportunity to create an incredible impact on a global scale.”

Haikal’s recognition of this potential led him to incentivize a joint venture with Urbahn Architect’s partners to expand to Indonesia. Haikal led feasibility studies and fundraising to launch Urbahn International, which took the New York design firm’s legacy to a completely new market.

Creating the Links Between the U.S. and Southeast Asia

Haikal’s contributions to urban development between the U.S. and Southeast Asia have extended well beyond those initial expansion studies. Following the launch of Urbahn International in Jakarta, Haikal has developed the firm’s strategies for regional project acquisition, particularly through engagement with government organizations and local design partnerships.

To date, the firm has already worked on several projects throughout Indonesia, such as the UIM Satellite Campus educational facility in Lampung, the Sanur SEZ Health and Wellness Complex in Bali, a boutique hotel in Atambua and other private residences in Jakarta.