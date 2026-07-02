How RASA Turned the Santa Monica Pier Into Southern California's Hottest Party

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As creators and influencers look beyond traditional nightlife, RASA's Pier Play Festival is redefining what a VIP experience looks like. Not long ago, the formula for a successful event was fairly simple: book a venue, hire a DJ, reserve a VIP section, and invite the right people. Today's creators want something different. They want experiences. They want moments worth sharing, spaces worth exploring, and events that feel less like a party and more like a story unfolding in real time. That's exactly what happened when RASA transformed the iconic Santa Monica Pier into Pier Play in May. This sold-out oceanfront festival attracted thousands of attendees, hundreds of influencers, and some of the most exciting names in electronic music for one unforgettable day on the California coast.

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As the afternoon sun reflected off the Pacific Ocean, creators lined the boardwalk, capturing content against sweeping waterfront views while festivalgoers poured into the venue. Giant inflatable sea creatures towered over the crowd. Music drifted through the air. The Ferris wheel spun in the distance. And somewhere between the dance floor and the ocean, a dancing robot became one of the event's biggest stars. It was exactly the kind of unexpected moment that has helped make RASA's Pier Play one of Southern California's fastest-growing cultural experiences. At the center of the event was a lineup that drew music lovers from across the state. Guests arrived early to catch Darina Chuz before settling in for performances by AWEN & Xinobi and French melodic house favorite Notre Dame. As the day moved toward sunset, internationally celebrated artist AMÉMÉ took over the stage, delivering one of the festival's most energetic performances and transforming the pier into a massive open-air dance floor. The evening culminated with the highly anticipated global debut of Âme Live featuring Rhye. Against a backdrop of ocean views, carnival lights, and thousands of attendees packed along the pier, the performance became one of the day's defining moments.

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But while the music drew people in, it was everything happening around the stage that kept them talking. More than 260 influencers attended the festival, collectively representing an audience of over 100 million followers. Throughout the day, social feeds filled with content from the event as creators documented sunset dance sets, backstage moments, interactive installations, and countless unexpected discoveries. That creator presence wasn't accidental. Increasingly, influencers are prioritizing events that offer authentic experiences rather than traditional hospitality. The modern creator economy thrives on storytelling, and the most successful events understand that content creation doesn't happen in a VIP section—it happens when people encounter something memorable. Pier Play seemed built around that idea. Throughout the festival grounds, attendees discovered one activation after another.

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At AlphaTheta's interactive DJ experience, guests stepped behind professional-grade decks to learn the basics of mixing music. Nearby, Vitaminwater created a colorful activation featuring product sampling, custom body art, and photo opportunities that quickly became social media favorites. Beam Suntory energized attendees through its -196 lounge and Hornitos Tequila cocktail experience. At the same time, Coca-Cola's Cherry Coke activation offered giveaways, a claw machine, charm-making stations, and interactive moments that kept crowds returning throughout the day.

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Then there was RobotX. The company's AI-powered humanoid robot and robotic dog quickly became crowd favorites, stopping for photos, interacting with guests, and generating some of the event's most-shared content. Throughout the day, attendees gathered around the futuristic duo, proving that in a world saturated with content, genuinely surprising experiences still break through. The discovery continued across the venue. Guests grabbed complimentary keepsake photos from Customer Copy's photobooth, sampled products from Psilly Goose, Awake Chocolate, and Silk The Rich, played arcade games from Something New, and stayed connected through ChargeGoGo charging stations while documenting every moment. For VIP and backstage guests, the experience became even more elevated. Love.com hosted a lounge where attendees could relax between sets, while Dear Caviar offered its signature caviar experience backstage. Delicious Minis served complimentary cannolis, KYE recreated its signature grooming experience with free haircuts, and Pinklicious Nails provided beauty services throughout the event. Together, the activations created something that felt notably different from a traditional festival.