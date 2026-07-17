How Shalisa James Keeps Living Fully Through Life’s Upheaval

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Shalisa James has spent her life creating, performing and showing up for people. That rhythm still shapes “Three Years Left: Adventures in Music, Travel, Faith, and Terminal Cancer,” a memoir that carries the weight of difficult circumstances without reducing her life to them. The title suggests an ending. The book is more interested in everything that continues. James writes from within a life still marked by work, family, creativity and connection, and she keeps returning to a central question: how do you stay fully present when the future feels less certain than it once did? What gives the story its force is not just hardship, but the steady decision to keep living as herself through it.

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Life Beyond Diagnosis Long before “Three Years Left,” Shalisa Sloan James had already built a full and creative life. She and her husband, Jeremy, produce shows through Entertainment Central Productions, and their work has included collaborations with Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, Universal Hollywood, Dolly Parton, J.K. Rowling and Jimmy Fallon. That history matters because it reminds the reader that this story begins within a life already shaped by work, imagination and public connection. She is also a mother of three, with family rooted in both Florida and Los Angeles. That reality gives the memoir a wider emotional frame. The book is not only about confronting difficult news. It is also about continuing to be a wife, a mother and a working creative while life takes an unexpected turn. That is part of what gives the story its weight. James is writing from inside a life that was already rich with responsibility, love and momentum. The diagnosis becomes part of that life, but it never replaces the rest of who she is.

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Choosing Presence At the center of “Three Years Left” is a simple but hard-won truth: life can change dramatically without losing all meaning. James does not pretend fear is absent, and she does not reduce hardship to a tidy lesson. What she shows instead is how a person keeps going, keeps caring, and keeps hold of who she is when life no longer feels predictable. That is why the book reaches beyond its immediate circumstances. Beneath the specifics is a question most readers will recognize: how do you stay close to joy, purpose and self when life stops looking the way you thought it would? James answers by staying turned toward what still matters, including her work, her creativity, her faith and the people she loves. There is real effort in that. Staying present in your own life, especially when it would be easier to retreat, is not automatic. It takes choice, attention and a kind of quiet determination. That is what gives “Three Years Left” its emotional weight. It is not only a story about surviving hardship, but about remaining yourself inside it.

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A Public Voice James’ creative life also helps explain why Three Years Left feels so grounded in motion rather than retreat. Long before the book, she had already built a career in performance, production and public-facing creative work, earning Grammy and Emmy nominations for her vocal performances and contributing to an off-Broadway show with Toxic Audio that won the Drama Desk Award in New York. Those accomplishments matter not as decoration, but as evidence of a life shaped by discipline, expression and connection to an audience. That background carries into the memoir. James writes as someone used to showing up, whether for work, for other people or for the demands of a creative life. It gives the book a different kind of energy. Even in the face of hardship, Three Years Left is not rooted in withdrawal. It is rooted in presence, and in the effort to remain engaged with the parts of life that still bring purpose and meaning. That sense of momentum has continued beyond the book itself. Three Years Left received the International Impact Award for nonfiction in April 2026, and this month James will lend her own voice to the audiobook edition. It is a fitting next step for a story rooted in presence, one that keeps finding new ways to reach outward even as life grows more uncertain.