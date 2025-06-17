NEWS EXCLUSIVE: How Silva Dayan is Turning Longevity into the New Luxury

Article continues below advertisement

Anti-aging creams are taking a back seat. Today, the real asset is the ability to manage your health and time with intention. For those whose calendars are filled with film shoots, public appearances, and global business meetings, self-care isn’t indulgence, it’s a professional tool. And Silva Dayan, President of the World Anti-Aging Association (WAAA), sees this shift as a new standard. Her goal is to build the infrastructure for conscious aging. Having spent years in the beauty industry, Silva Dayan has seen firsthand how fear of aging has been monetized as a marketing strategy. Now, she’s offering an alternative, i.e., not to hide age, but to manage it intelligently. “We’re not promising eternal youth, and that wouldn’t be realistic anyway. What we’re building are conditions for a healthy, high-performing life,” she says.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Silva Dayan’s approach is grounded not only in her leadership of international wellness ventures but also in her academic background. With formal training in psychology, she views aging as a multidimensional process that includes physical, cognitive, and emotional dimensions. This perspective allows her to develop deeply personalized longevity strategies. Through WAAA, she brings together clinics, physicians, and longevity experts on a single platform. According to Silva Dayan, the recent transformations in the appearance of Hollywood celebrities are most likely not the result of surgery. “It’s not about a single doctor’s visit,” she explains. “It’s the outcome of sustained work on metabolism, sleep, physical conditioning, and cognitive resilience. A skilled age management expert is capable of achieving more than cosmetic procedures. For many celebrities that share an age management approach, age has long been just a number.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement