how sound based rituals are influencing modern mental health practices

Can what you listen to really help you feel better? The National Institute of Mental Health estimates that roughly 23% of adults in the U.S. have a mental illness. While society has come a long way in reducing the stigma surrounding mental illness, only about half of adults with a mental illness receive any kind of treatment for their condition. Despite these numbers, modern mental health practices are showing signs of progress, especially when it comes to incorporating practices and techniques that go beyond traditional therapy and medication. As Mollie Mendoza, a music artist at the Integrative Psychology Institute explains, sound-based rituals are playing a growing role in how people are managing their mental health needs.

The Growth of Sound-Based Rituals Interest in sound healing has come along with increased interest in other holistic health practices. Amidst concerns about prescription drug abuse, more people are looking for drug-free ways to manage their mental health. Mendoza says, “Music can have such a powerful influence on our emotions, for better or worse. Sound and music with purpose can help us regulate our emotions and resonate with our deepest selves. Sound healing is an accessible and relaxing approach to managing the ailments so many of us deal with, like stress, anxiety and burnout.” The accessibility of sound-based rituals also has played a big role in their growing popularity. As a performing artist, Mendoza has made healing-focused music readily available through YouTube videos, live performances and more. “Sound healing is accessible to everyone,” Mendoza says. “You don’t need to have experienced it before to begin benefitting from it. You don’t have to put in a lot of effort or concentration to enjoy the benefits. You simply have to listen to the music and let it wash over you, let the music do its work as you listen and relax.”

Science-Backed Mental Health Support Sound-based rituals are more than just a trend; research is increasingly showing that they have very real benefits for participants’ mental and emotional health. UCLA Health reports that sound healing participants experience reduced tension, depression and anger after their sessions. Sound-based therapy can also help moderate anxious thoughts before working on a stressful task. Other studies have also found that sound therapy can improve memory and attention through improved mental clarity. These findings aren’t new, either. An American Psychological Association report from 2013 noted how music therapy could lower stress levels, improve the immune system and even reduce pain symptoms, including during painful medical procedures. Positive results were found in children and elderly patients alike, with music therapy showing better results than prescription drugs in many cases. As Mendoza explains, “Sound therapy can be a powerful somatic tool for releasing your body’s emotional energy, especially when it integrates philosophical and psychological frameworks. Entering a relaxed state with the help of sound therapy may help you recover from stored tension or trauma that are holding you back and keeping you from living to your full potential. It can help give you the mental clarity to better integrate your emotions somatically and begin adopting other healthy coping strategies.”

How Sound-Based Rituals Are Integrated Into Mental Health In current holistic mental health practices, a variety of sound-based rituals are used to complement other psychological practices. With binaural beats, tones with two different frequencies are played in each ear to help the brain perceive a third frequency that may reduce anxiety and increase focus. With sound baths, chimes, gongs, singing bowls, and other instruments are used to “bathe” listeners in sound waves and vibrations to help achieve deep relaxation. Vibroacoustic therapies use chairs and mats to deliver low-frequency sounds paired with physical vibration to help relax the muscles and ease stress. With her training in somatic movement and devotional arts, Mendoza has become widely known for her own unique style of music that incorporates these elements, which she has dubbed “Heart Songs.” This format combines ritualistic structure with ambient vocals and cacao ceremonies to help participants achieve a relaxed and meditative state, as with other sound-based therapies. “The beautiful thing about sound-based rituals is that they can be done alone in private, or as part of a larger community in a group setting,” says Mendoza, who will also be the primary musician and resident artist for a live music and meditation space opening in Santa Barbara, California later this year. “There can be incredible power and peace in finding grounding and meditation among others who are also seeking hope and healing, so you can feel supported and hopefully look at your neighbors with more compassion, too.”