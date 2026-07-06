how to attract bluebirds and wow your outdoor customers

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If you run a business with a garden or outdoor area, you want to spruce it up to avoid customer complaints. Even better, it can serve as a nook where you can wow your customers. Think of a restaurant with a terrace teeming with beautiful greenery and maybe a bird or two humming sweet tweets to your customers. Ask the best of us bird-loving Canadians to pick their favorite, and the cheerful bluebird will come up more than half the time. That's right. With blue plumage that's easy on the eyes, a few bluebirds can turn your business outdoors and gardens into a haven for nice chats and good times. It's said that seeing a bluebird is a sign of happiness and good luck. And what business cannot use a little good luck and some cookie points (aka positive reviews) from customers? That said, here are ways you can make your business front and outdoors more bluebird-friendly this summer.

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First up - What Kinds of Bluebirds Should you Watch Out For? Canada is home to all three North American bluebird species and knowing which one to expect can help you set things up exactly right. The Eastern Bluebird is the one you'll spot most often in Ontario, Quebec, and the Maritime provinces. Head further west toward British Columbia and Alberta, and you're more likely to see the Western Bluebird and the Mountain Bluebird, the latter famous for its striking all-blue coat with barely a hint of rust. All three species tend to arrive in Canada as the weather warms up, typically from late March through summer. Male bluebirds carry the brighter, bolder colors, while the females are a little more muted, though still lovely. Either way, having a pair nesting near your patio or garden terrace is the kind of thing that stops customers from mid-conversation, makes them point, and smile. That's good for business. Give Bluebirds the Best Home Bluebirds are cavity nesters, meaning they look for hollow spaces to raise their young rather than building open nests in tree branches. In the wild, they rely on old woodpecker holes and naturally rotted tree cavities. On your property, a well-placed nesting box does the job nicely. You want to set the box up long before the bluebirds come knocking. In Canada, most bluebird species scope out where to build a nest in early spring, if not late winter. You're looking at late February or early March. If your box is not up by May, you may not be able to get even the last-minute batch of bluebirds. Place the box on a freestanding pole, about five to ten feet off the ground, at the edge of an open area near a tree line. You want the entrance to be roughly 1.5″ in diameter, which makes it a cinch for bluebirds to get in but keeps larger, unwanted birds out. Skip the perch below the hole, as it only helps predators. Untreated, unpainted wood works best since bluebirds tend to prefer natural materials.

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Install Feeders with Mealworms and Suet Seeds are fine for many backyard birds, but bluebirds are not big seedeaters. If you want to pull them toward your outdoor space, mealworms are the way to go. Live mealworms are the most effective option, especially for getting bluebirds used to a new feeder, since the movement catches their eye quickly. Once they get comfortable, dried mealworms work just as well. Use a tray-style or dish feeder placed close to the ground, since bluebirds are natural ground foragers. Keep the feeder in a spot that's visible from a nearby perch, like a low branch or fence post, and position it away from windows to avoid any unfortunate collisions. During the cooler months, suet cakes are a great addition. Suet is rendered beef fat mixed with seeds and fruit, and it gives bluebirds a high-calorie boost when insects are harder to come by. Some suet blends even include mealworms, which makes them doubly attractive to bluebirds. A simple wire suet feeder does the trick. Plant Native Berries in your Business Garden Insects make up the bulk of a bluebird's warm weather diet but come fall; berries become a big part of the menu. Planting native berry-producing shrubs and trees in your garden gives bluebirds a reason to keep coming back well past summer, and it makes your outdoor space look great in the process. Good options for Canadian gardens include raspberry and blackberry bushes, dogwood, honeysuckle, wild grape, and serviceberry. These plants are hardy, not too finicky, and do well across much of the country. Beyond feeding the birds, they bring in a splash of color and an invitation of texture to your garden that customers will also love. It's a win-win.