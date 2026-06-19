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Simple, science-backed ways to improve energy and focus without relying on caffeine. Looking for ways to boost energy and focus without caffeine? Several practical, science-backed strategies can help improve alertness and reduce fatigue throughout the day—without relying on coffee or energy drinks. This is even truer for people who wish to avoid the fatigue, irritability, and headache that they often experience after “crashing” from caffeine. People searching for ways to boost their energy may find that dietary changes, adding supplements, and even incorporating products such as energy gum can help improve their energy levels throughout the day.

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Physical Boosts to Enhance Your Routine Physical habits can play a major role in improving energy and focus throughout the day. Even small changes can have an immediate effect on alertness. One suggestion is to drink water. Even mild dehydration can contribute to fatigue and reduced focus. It is important to ensure you are drinking water throughout your day. Sipping consistently may also act as a quick pick-me-up. Exercise, such as a brisk 10- to 15-minute walk, can also help get your body going, as it supplies oxygen to the brain and delivers an immediate dose of energy. For those who can afford to do so, short 15- to 20-minute “power naps” can also boost alertness without making you feel groggy afterward.

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Diet and Nutrition Supplementation Diet plays a key role in maintaining consistent energy levels, especially if they are relying on sugar and simple carbs. For those looking for boosts in energy, adding complex carbohydrates with healthy fats and lean proteins may help improve energy levels. These would include meals such as oatmeal with nuts, or avocado toast paired with an egg. Foods rich in B-vitamins, such as eggs, yogurt, and leafy greens, can also help convert your food into cellular energy, as many of these vitamins are not stored in the body itself and must be consumed regularly to be integrated into one’s diet. Chewing gum has also been shown to promote alertness, particularly during repetitive or mentally demanding tasks. Functional options like caffeine gum or nootropic gum are designed to support focus in a convenient, portable format. Products like BetterGum include ingredients such as L-theanine and vitamin B12, which are commonly used to support mental clarity and energy.