how to choose the right board management software for your organization

In today's fast-paced, digital world, board management software is essential for organizations wanting secure, efficient and paperless administration. The right platform helps communication, combines decision-making into one more optical whole and gives transparency among board members. Here's how to choose the best board management software for your company or non-profit's needs.

Identify Your Organization’s Needs

Before comparing your options in software, first clarify your objectives. What problems is your board contending with--inefficient meetings, unclear communication or strained document management?

Understanding these needs can help you narrow the range of prospective solutions with respect to areas that would best align with the priorities of your organization. The requirements for non-profits, corporations or government organizations may differ in such areas as compliance and reporting and working together.

Prioritize Security and Compliance

Board discussions and documents often contain security-sensitive information, so first and foremost comes data security. Look for a program that offers end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication and role-based permissions to control who can get at it. Compliance with international standards such as ISO27001 or GDPR guarantees that confidential information is safe from leakage or unauthorized disclosure.

Look for Ease of Use

Even the most sophisticated system fails if board members find it difficult to use. Choose software that has an intuitive interface and suits different devices--desktop, tablet, mobile. Features such as drag-and-drop uploading, real-time collaboration and the chance for members to work offline mean that all members can be involved, whatever their level of technical skills and abilities.