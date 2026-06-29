How to Get Ready for Summer Without the Chemicals
June 29 2026, Published 1:13 a.m. ET
Summer has a funny way of convincing us to pile on more — more products, more SPF, more dry shampoo, more everything — right when our bodies are at their most exposed. And somehow, despite all that effort, we're supposed to emerge from the season glowing. The plot twist? You totally can. You just don't need the harsh stuff to get there.
Think of it less as a detox and more as a seriously fun upgrade. A few intentional swaps across your routine, and summer starts working with you instead of slowly wearing you down.
Start with Your Tan and Skip the UV Damage
A golden summer glow is a forever vibe, but the way we get there has evolved. Nuda Sunless makes a genuinely compelling case for ditching UV exposure altogether. Their SilkMilk Gradual Self Tanning Body Milk is the kind of product that earns a permanent spot in your routine. It builds a natural-looking tan gradually while deeply moisturizing your skin at the same time. No streaks, no skipping the lotion step, just soft, glowing skin that looks like you've been somewhere sunny. And because it doubles as a body moisturizer, it works beautifully all year round, not just when the temperature spikes.
Your Hair Deserves the Same Energy
Summer is relentless on hair. Salt water, sun exposure, chlorine, and back-to-back humid days can add up fast. The instinct is to grab whatever's on the drugstore shelf, but a lot of conventional shampoos and conditioners are packed with sulfates and synthetic fillers that strip your hair exactly when it's already stressed.
The Earthling Co's volumizing shampoo and conditioner bars are a seriously good swap. They're clean, concentrated, and packed with ingredients that build body and bounce without weighing hair down, which is exactly what you want when humidity is working against you. And the vanilla coconut scent? Genuinely perfect for summer. Your hair will smell like a vacation even on a regular Tuesday.
Clean Up What You're Breathing and Drinking
All Filters is a one-stop shop for cleaner living at home, and summer is a great time to do a full refresh. Got an A/C unit or a pool? Swapping in fresh, quality filters makes a noticeable difference in how both perform all season long.
But the real standout is their water purifier. Clean, filtered water straight from your tap is safer to drink, tastes better, and costs a fraction of what you'd spend on bottled water over time. No more plastic waste, no more hauling cases home — just good water, on demand, every day.
Gear Up for Active Summer Fun
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A great swimsuit should be able to keep up with you through every sweaty, splashy, sun-soaked adventure. JOLYN designs swimwear with that distinction in mind: they offer styles built specifically for the beach, where saltwater and waves demand extra durability, and styles made for the pool, where chlorine resistance is key. Suits are designed sustainably, fit a wide range of body types and sport needs, and stay secure whether you're doing laps, surfing, or just looking great on the sand.
While you're at it, protect what's in your pocket too. Smartish makes slim, sturdy cases designed to survive the everyday drops and tosses that come with an active summer, and their Wallet Slayer consolidates your cards and phone into one thing so you're carrying less.
When You Treat Yourself, Go All In
No summer is complete without dessert, and here's the thing: if you're going to treat yourself, you might as well do it spectacularly. Cold Case Ice Cream earns its reputation with small batches, quality ingredients, and rich, inventive flavors that genuinely deliver. We're talking fresh honey, pineapple cornbread, and homemade pistachio brittle toffee chunks. It’s serious ice cream with the kind of depth that makes you slow down and savor every bite. Summer is short. Don't spend it on mediocre scoops when the good stuff exists.
Small Shifts, Big Summer Energy
Simple swaps with real results are what this summer is about. When what you're putting on your body, in your body, and around your home is actually good, you feel it. And the best part? Most of these aren't just summer habits. They're the kind of upgrades you'll want to keep long after the season ends.
Because feeling good compounds. Great hair days lead to more confidence. Clean water at home means one less errand, one less expense. A swimsuit that moves with you means you say yes to more adventures. And a scoop of ice cream made with real, quality ingredients tastes exactly like it should when you know what went into it. None of it is complicated. It's just choosing better when better is available. Do that enough times, and summer stops being something you prep for and starts being something you genuinely live.