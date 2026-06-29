how to get ready for summer without the chemicals

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Summer has a funny way of convincing us to pile on more — more products, more SPF, more dry shampoo, more everything — right when our bodies are at their most exposed. And somehow, despite all that effort, we're supposed to emerge from the season glowing. The plot twist? You totally can. You just don't need the harsh stuff to get there. Think of it less as a detox and more as a seriously fun upgrade. A few intentional swaps across your routine, and summer starts working with you instead of slowly wearing you down. Start with Your Tan and Skip the UV Damage A golden summer glow is a forever vibe, but the way we get there has evolved. Nuda Sunless makes a genuinely compelling case for ditching UV exposure altogether. Their SilkMilk Gradual Self Tanning Body Milk is the kind of product that earns a permanent spot in your routine. It builds a natural-looking tan gradually while deeply moisturizing your skin at the same time. No streaks, no skipping the lotion step, just soft, glowing skin that looks like you've been somewhere sunny. And because it doubles as a body moisturizer, it works beautifully all year round, not just when the temperature spikes. Your Hair Deserves the Same Energy

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Source: Image Courtesy of The Earthling Co.

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Summer is relentless on hair. Salt water, sun exposure, chlorine, and back-to-back humid days can add up fast. The instinct is to grab whatever's on the drugstore shelf, but a lot of conventional shampoos and conditioners are packed with sulfates and synthetic fillers that strip your hair exactly when it's already stressed. The Earthling Co's volumizing shampoo and conditioner bars are a seriously good swap. They're clean, concentrated, and packed with ingredients that build body and bounce without weighing hair down, which is exactly what you want when humidity is working against you. And the vanilla coconut scent? Genuinely perfect for summer. Your hair will smell like a vacation even on a regular Tuesday. Clean Up What You're Breathing and Drinking All Filters is a one-stop shop for cleaner living at home, and summer is a great time to do a full refresh. Got an A/C unit or a pool? Swapping in fresh, quality filters makes a noticeable difference in how both perform all season long. But the real standout is their water purifier. Clean, filtered water straight from your tap is safer to drink, tastes better, and costs a fraction of what you'd spend on bottled water over time. No more plastic waste, no more hauling cases home — just good water, on demand, every day. Gear Up for Active Summer Fun

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Source: Image Courtesy of JOLYN