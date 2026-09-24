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If your For You Page has turned into an endless scroll of white sheets, plump pillows, and satisfying corner tucks, you're not imagining things. The "hotel bedding" trend has taken over TikTok this fall, with creators recreating the kind of bed you sink into on vacation and never want to leave. The hashtag has racked up hundreds of millions of views, and the comment sections all ask some version of the same question: how do I get my bed to feel like that? Turns out, it has less to do with a renovation budget and more to do with a few overlooked layers.

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Start with what's Inside A hotel mattress usually isn't that different from a good one at home. What changes the feel is what sits on top of it. Fill power, which measures how much loft a down cluster holds, matters more than people realize. Higher fill power traps more air, which is why a well made comforter feels weightless instead of heavy. Thread count plays a role too, but mostly in how the cover feels against skin rather than how warm you stay. It's part of why brands built specifically around down and feather bedding tend to come up in these conversations. Puredown is one of them, working almost exclusively in that category, with down sourced under Responsible Down Standard certification and organic cotton shells certified through GOTS. That kind of narrow focus tends to show up in small details, like how evenly a comforter fills out and how well it holds its shape after repeated washes.

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The Pillow Stack is Doing More Work than you Think Walk into most hotel rooms and the pillows are never just one flat layer. There's usually a firmer pillow underneath for structure, topped with something softer that gives the whole stack its cloud like silhouette. Puredown's 2 Pack Organic Cotton Down Feather Pillows work well as that base, with a pillow in pillow build that holds its shape through the night. For the top layer, something like the brand's Made in Germany European Down Pillow leans softer, filled with 800 fill power down that gives it that sink in quality without going flat by morning.

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Then Think About the Season, Not Just the Look Fall is an awkward stretch for bedding. Too warm for a heavy winter comforter, too cool to skip one entirely. An all season option like Puredown's Organic Cotton Comforter, filled with down feather fiber, tends to bridge that gap without needing a seasonal swap. If you run warm at night no matter what the thermostat says, the brand's Ultra Lightweight Cooling Down Comforter was built with that specifically in mind, using mesh panels sewn into the shell to keep air moving instead of trapping heat against your skin overnight.

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