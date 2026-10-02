how veronika vovk dmytriyivna balanced a psychology degree with an international modeling career

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The notion that having a serious career automatically means giving up other options and committing to a single path is very popular. Veronika Vovk Dmytriyivna’s path has been very different. Veronika was studying for her Psychology degree in Ukraine while she was building her international modelling career, travelling between countries, and working on fashion modelling projects. Rather than pursuing these goals separately, Veronika continued developing her career while completing her education. It took organisation, discipline and determination, but ultimately, it turned out to be one of her biggest achievements and one that best demonstrated her approach to her ambitions. A Career Developing Beyond Ukraine Veronika's journey into the fashion world began as a Ukrainian model, and she has since developed a wealth of experience collaborating with both Ukrainian and international brands. She has built experience with Ukrainian and international brands, including her work with Guess, and is currently collaborating with the Italian brand 100% Capri. She has also been involved in fashion shows associated with Demna. Thanks to these opportunities, Veronika has developed a portfolio that transcends a single market and is closely aligned with her future goals of building a stronger international fashion presence. Learning to Adapt to Different Environments

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Working across borders has also included adapting to different work environments. A notable experience was working on a Cypriot airline advertising campaign that featured a scene with Andrea Pirlo. Working on an international project involving such a well-known personality gave Veronika another chance to experience a different kind of work environment. These are projects that she has had the opportunity to work on internationally and which she has found to be valuable experiences that have taught her the importance of being professional, flexible and confident in any environment. Such attributes are increasingly important as her career continues to grow in the fashion and commercial advertising world. University Didn't Mean Putting Fashion on Hold While this was happening, Veronika had another big task to complete: university. She was still working and travelling extensively while studying Psychology in Ukraine. It was not always easy to juggle these various commitments. Balancing her studies with professional commitments and frequent travel was not always easy. With her education and modelling in mind, Veronika did not view them as two separate goals, but rather as two goals she could pursue at the same time.

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Organization Became Essential Balancing university, work, and travel required a high level of discipline. Eventually, completing a degree in Psychology while remaining active in her career became one of Veronika's greatest achievements. Throughout her studies, she continued working with Ukrainian and international brands and took part in various fashion projects. Her professional career continued developing alongside her education, with Veronika remaining involved in Ukrainian and international fashion projects throughout her studies. The experience has helped shape one of her core beliefs about success that comes from her journey: success doesn't always have to be about a single path. Veronika believes that by being organised and having the right attitude, you can pursue education, build a career, travel, and focus on multiple areas at once. Her work and fashion journey can also be followed on her Instagram @nikavovkk, where her audience is mostly Ukrainian and Slavic. Travel has also remained an important part of Veronika's journey. Her studies and professional career developed alongside frequent travel, making it another defining element of the international path she has been building. Success Beyond the Visible Moments Fashion careers are generally seen through their most visible activities, like campaigns, shows, travelling, and collaborations. There have been less visible challenges as well throughout Veronika's experience. Learning Who to Trust As a model, Veronika has faced difficult times and been around some individuals whose motives were not always genuine. These experiences became valuable personal lessons. They helped her become more mindful of the individuals she interacts with and to trust her instincts. They also made her more confident in making choices for herself and not letting other people choose for her. These experiences strengthened her judgement and helped her become more confident in making her own decisions. Veronika's growth has not simply been about the size of her portfolio. It's also been a period of increased self-assurance in navigating the industry itself. One Career, Several Dimensions

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Veronika's story falls into multiple categories. She is a model and fashion influencer, having participated in Ukrainian and international projects. She also has a degree in Psychology and is a graduate who continued to work and travel while completing her studies. The added dimension of commercial advertising has given her new professional experiences, and her international brand collaborations have also helped her build a career that extends beyond Ukraine. Instead of thinking of these various elements as competing identities, Veronika thinks of them as proof that multiple aspirations can grow side by side. Taking an Entrepreneurial Approach to a Personal Career

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