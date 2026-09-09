How Victoria Campbell Went From $25K in Debt to Building Her Own Empire

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Victoria Campbell spent over a year training to become a licensed beauty therapist. She never imagined that career would lead her somewhere else entirely, but that's exactly what happened, and now she's not looking back. The content creator, known for her all-solo content and no-nonsense attitude about money, opened up in an exclusive interview about the wild turn her career took, and how a message from Playboy changed everything.

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Source: Credit: Victoria Campbell

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She Trained for a Completely Different Career Before she was making a name for herself online, Victoria was hitting the books. She enrolled at Elite Beauty School in Wellington, New Zealand, and walked away with a Diploma in Beauty Therapy, training in makeup, skin, brows, lashes, nails, and massage. "I've always had an interest in beauty, especially skincare, and I wanted to educate myself on a deeper level and gain a real qualification before starting in the industry," she told us. "I've always said: you only have one face, and you've got to take care of it. Everyone should be using skincare!" The Debt that Changed Her Plans Getting that diploma wasn't cheap. Victoria spent about a year and a half in school and came out around $25,000 NZD in debt. Her first job, at a salon she loved, paid roughly $40,000 NZD a year, which meant she was staring down a decade of payments. "I worked out it would take me until I was almost 30 to pay off my debt," she admitted.

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Source: Credit: Victoria Campbell

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Then Playboy Came Calling Just weeks later, Victoria's phone lit up with an offer from Playboy, inviting her to join their creator platform. She said yes without a second thought. "I'd seen other girls having huge success on these platforms and I wanted a piece of it," she said. "I'd grown up dealing with being sexualized online and in person because of my body type. This was my chance to take control of that and make it work in my favor instead." The payoff was almost immediate. "Things moved fast," Victoria said. "I paid off all my debt within the first month." Soon after, she quit her beauty therapy job for good, went full-time with Playboy, and packed up for Melbourne. One Line She Refuses to Cross Even with her career taking off, Victoria has stuck to one rule since day one: everything she creates is solo. "It's what I'm comfortable with, full stop," she said. "Even knowing it means leaving money on the table. Some things aren't worth compromising for."

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Source: Credit: Victoria Campbell

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"My Own Money, My Own Peace, My Own Empire" For Victoria, this career was never just about the paycheck, though she's not shy about how much the financial freedom means to her. "OnlyFans has opened doors I never thought were possible, and the financial freedom it's given me is what I value most," she said. "I believe it is extremely important for women, especially, to have their own money. There is a certain kind of peace that comes from knowing you don't need to rely on anyone to survive." She summed up her philosophy in one unforgettable line: "Nobody's coming to save me, so I built a life that I don't need saving from. My own money, my own peace, and my own empire. A woman with money answers to no one." Her Beauty Training Still Comes in Handy Victoria hasn't left her old skills behind. In fact, she says her training shows up constantly in her work today. "My training comes in handy more than people might expect," she said. "Skincare, styling, and presentation are all part of what I do now. I still continue to use everything I learned in my everyday life, and I enjoy being able to pass that knowledge onto other women so we can all look our best!"

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Source: Credit: Victoria Campbell