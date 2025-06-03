How Weiling Peng Blends Realism and Cozy Art in Good Coffee, Great Coffee

The heart of any game is found in its art. From charming character designs to a friendly user interface (UI) design, the game art sets the tone for the player’s experience. Game artists not only create visuals, but they also use them to establish a game’s identity. Weiling Peng, Lead Artist at indie game studio TapBlaze, has used this approach for the company’s most popular title, Good Pizza, Great Pizza. So when TapBlaze set out to create their follow-up title, Good Coffee, Great Coffee, Peng used the same inviting and playful artistic choices as a foundation. And when presented with the challenges of designing for the new game, she made innovative artistic choices specific to the coffee experience, blending realism with a cozy art aesthetic.

From Pizza to Coffee: A New Visual Challenge

When the TapBlaze team set out to apply their cozy game aesthetic to coffee, Peng led the way for the new game’s artistic vision. She began with the kitchen, where the core gameplay for Good Coffee, Great Coffee would take place. But translating the aesthetic from pizza to coffee wasn’t so straightforward. Initially, she used the same top-down view as in Good Pizza, Great Pizza. However, Peng noticed it obscured the view of the machines and drinks. So she shifted to athree-quarter perspective to better showcase coffee’s dynamic process.

“We experimented with over 20 different layout drafts,” says Peng, reflecting on the challenges. “Pizza has a relatively straightforward, linear flow, but coffee-making involves multiple machines and zones, each with its own function. My goal was to design the kitchen in a way that flowed naturally for the player. That meant changing the camera angle for a better view and placing the machines in a realistic order that still made sense for gameplay.” Peng was dedicated to making the user experience (UX) as friendly as possible to achieve the relaxing and cozy aesthetic TapBlaze is known for.