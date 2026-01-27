or
Howard Stern Makes Al Roker Uncomfortable After Asking Him About 'Weather Groupies' on 'Today': Watch

Things got spicy!

Jan. 27 2026, Published 2:55 p.m. ET

Howard Stern made a surprise appearance on Today on Tuesday, January 27, celebrating Al Roker's 30 years as the show’s weather anchor.

The radio personality, 72, naturally asked the question "everybody wants to know."

'Weather Groupies'

Howard Stern called in to 'Today' to celebrate Al Roker's 30-year milestone.

Roker, 71, has been forecasting everything from sunny skies to snowstorms on Today since 1996.

During the special broadcast, Stern called in from his radio show to chat with his longtime friend, bringing his signature humor to the conversation.

"I know you don't like controversy, but — do you have weather groupies?" Stern asked. "Are there women out there who are ready to sleep with you in a minute?"

He pressed further, insisting he was “seriously” asking.

"Answer the question. Have there been women who have thrown themselves at you, and you have to say, 'Look, I'm a professional — no.' Has there been anything tawdry?" Stern urged.

Al Roker's Response

Howard Stern jokingly asked Al Roker if he had any 'weather groupies' over the years.

Roker laughed off the question, saying, "No."

He did, however, make a joke at the expense of co-anchor Craig Melvin, adding, "Craig has thrown himself at me," prompting Melvin to laugh and reply, "Oh, stop. Don't drag me into this."

Stern replied, "Is that going to be the new Heated Rivalry?"

Al Roker

'Come Clean'

The TV star was teased during the interview.

Stern didn't stop there, teasing Roker about sharing behind-the-scenes secrets after three decades on air.

"Are you ready to come clean now and tell people outrageous things now that you've lasted 30 years? You don't even need to be there anymore. You've made so much money," Stern said, wondering if Roker might ever reveal which guests had "the worst breath."

Roker, still loyal to his profession, replied, "Yeah, after I'm finally off the air — but not until then. Because I need this job. I got a daughter getting married this spring."

'I Love What I Do'

Al Roker said he hasn't 'thought about retirement.'

Before his 30th anniversary, Roker told a news outlet that he hasn't "thought about retirement" so he's "just gonna keep going."

"I love what I do," he said. "I feel good. I love this job. I love doing it."

"I think that's the beauty of the broadcast, is that the mission over these 74 years has not changed,” he shared. "The way we bring it to you may have, and look, the fact of the matter is we are each temporary custodians of this legacy … At some point I won't be part of the show, somebody else will be, but to be part of a pretty cool club is very special. To say that this was a dream job isn’t really accurate because it never dawned on me that I could be on the Today show."

