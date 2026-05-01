Inside Howie Mandel's Massive Net Worth: How the 'America's Got Talent' Judge Made Millions
May 1 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
What Is Howie Mandel's Net Worth?
Howie Mandel's got talents — and millions to match!
The funnyman has been in the industry for nearly five decades. With his all-around career, he has raked in a net worth of $60 million as of April 2026.
"Even when opportunities present themselves and they seem a little bit weird and different, I usually just say yes and here I am," he said of his long run in TV and comedy. "I never dreamed I would be in this business and I never dreamed I would be in this business after all these years and I never dreamed I would be doing all of these different things."
How Much Does Howie Mandel Make on 'America's Got Talent'?
Mandel stepped into his role as a judge on America's Got Talent in 2009. According to reports, he pulls in $70,000 per episode, which totals roughly $1.7 million for a 24-episode season.
In a 2023 interview more than a decade after joining the show, the comedian said he was "jaded" that he kept coming back for more AGT appearances.
"But I'm telling you, I am continuously bowled over," he shared.
Mandel added, "People from all walks of life, from all corners of this planet, have the ability to come and bowl us over. And that's amazing."
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A Look at Howie Mandel's Decades-Long Career
The Canadian-born TV personality got his first brush with fame when he began performing at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles. He was later scouted to join the game show Make Me Laugh and was tapped to serve as the opening act on a David Letterman tour.
Mandel appeared in several episodes of The Alan Thicke Show and worked as a VJ on Nickelodeon. He leveled up his TV and film career after he starred in St. Elsewhere, where he played the role of Dr. Wayne Fiscus.
His acting credits include A Fine Mess, Walk Like a Man, Gremlins, Hansel and Gretel, Harrison Bergeron and Tribulation. He is the creator and executive producer of Emmy-nominated children's animated series Bobby's World, which ran from 1990 to 1998.
While working on comedy specials and AGT, Mandel pushed into game shows. He began hosting Deal or No Deal on NBC in 2005.
Additionally, his podcast and books help power his empire amid his continued success.
Howie Mandel Has an Impressive Real Estate Portfolio
During an appearance on the "In Depth With Graham Bensinger" podcast, Mandel was asked what his best investment beyond show business was.
"I would have to say this building that we're sitting in," he said of the commercial property he rents out to other creatives.
He added, "I made this little man cave that happens to be inhabited by other people who are creative, and tech companies, and other creations which cohabitate together."
Mandel kept building his real estate empire, purchasing a $2.6 million ranch-style home in Los Angeles in 2018. He sold the property for $9.5 million to NFL player Jalen Ramsey in November 2020.
In 2017, he sold his Malibu's Point Dume home for $7 million.
He and his family also have properties in Hidden Hills and Calabasas.