Howie Mandel Shockingly Admits He's a 'Fan' of OnlyFans Star Camilla Araujo

Howie Mandel fawned over OnlyFans star Camilla Araujo in a new interview.

Mande flattered Araujo with compliments for nearly an hour and even offered to buy her a gift at one point.

During a Tuesday, August 19, episode of the "Clock It," podcast, the comedian, 69, couldn't help but express his admiration for internet personality Camilla Araujo , 23.

"I’m excited to be here. I’m a fan," he exclaimed, but refused to shake the influencer's hand due to being a germaphobe. "I don’t like touching...your hand is filthy. In many cultures, people bow. Not that I want to be bowed to — I just don’t want to be touched."

Araujo went on to discuss how much money she makes on subscription content, leaving Mandel impressed and amazed.

"I’m doing amazing," she said. "I’m at probably $2.5 million a month right now...my goal is 10 mil off one platform."

"It’s amazing...you are doing amazing," the America's Got Talent judge complimented her.

Mandel — an avid investor in Proto Hologram — was particularly interested in how Araujo manages her finances with her partner, Owen Lynch.

"We currently have 11 Section 8 rentals, one Airbnb and one primary home," she explained.

"I’m very proud of you. At 22, I didn’t have anything. You’re off to a good start," Mandel praised her.

The celeb surprised Lynch with a neon pair of Sketchers shoes and offered to bring Araujo the same.

"I’ll get you Skechers," Mandel, an ambassador for the brand, promised. "You’re 10-and-a-half? I’m going to get you shoes right now."