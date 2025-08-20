Howie Mandel Shockingly Admits He's a 'Fan' of OnlyFans Star Camilla Araujo
Is Howie Mandel secretly into OnlyFans?
During a Tuesday, August 19, episode of the "Clock It," podcast, the comedian, 69, couldn't help but express his admiration for internet personality Camilla Araujo, 23.
Mande flattered Araujo with compliments for nearly an hour and even offered to buy her a gift at one point.
"I’m excited to be here. I’m a fan," he exclaimed, but refused to shake the influencer's hand due to being a germaphobe. "I don’t like touching...your hand is filthy. In many cultures, people bow. Not that I want to be bowed to — I just don’t want to be touched."
Araujo went on to discuss how much money she makes on subscription content, leaving Mandel impressed and amazed.
"I’m doing amazing," she said. "I’m at probably $2.5 million a month right now...my goal is 10 mil off one platform."
"It’s amazing...you are doing amazing," the America's Got Talent judge complimented her.
Mandel — an avid investor in Proto Hologram — was particularly interested in how Araujo manages her finances with her partner, Owen Lynch.
"We currently have 11 Section 8 rentals, one Airbnb and one primary home," she explained.
"I’m very proud of you. At 22, I didn’t have anything. You’re off to a good start," Mandel praised her.
The celeb surprised Lynch with a neon pair of Sketchers shoes and offered to bring Araujo the same.
"I’ll get you Skechers," Mandel, an ambassador for the brand, promised. "You’re 10-and-a-half? I’m going to get you shoes right now."
Howie Mandel Praises Social Media
The TV star has been in the industry for decades, but admires the way people like Araujo are embracing social media.
"I love social media more than TV," he revealed. "Digital is the best — anybody with a point of view can make millions from their room."
Araujo agreed, admitting that even though she "romanticizes old Hollywood," on social media, "you’re the boss of you, and that’s better."
Howie Mandel and Camilla Araujo Muse Over Kids
At one point, the duo got vulnerable and discussed the importance of family.
"I can’t wait to have kids," Araujo gushed. "For me, that’s going to be the most healing and purposeful thing I could do."
"There’s nothing that can change you more than becoming a parent," the dad-of-three emphasized. "You go from focusing on yourself to focusing on someone else, and that’s healthy."
Howie Mandel's Odd Workout
On a less serious note, they bonded over his hilarious pool workout.
“I tie cables to my ankles and paddle in place for an hour,” he said, showing a video of the exercise routine on his phone.
Araujo was almost in tears from laughing, calling it "the funniest thing [she's] ever seen."
"You don’t become all this from doing nothing," the Deal or No Deal alum joked.