Howling Back from the Stone Age: Romulus and Remus, the Dire Wolves, Turn One

On October 1, 2024, two legends were born: Romulus and Remus, the world’s first de-extinct animals. Not dinosaurs, but dire wolves —the stunning apex predators that vanished from the planet over 10,000 years ago.

Months later, the world heard their primal howl. At its Dallas headquarters, Colossal’s scientists used ancient fossils and precise genetic editing to stitch together the dire wolf’s DNA—bringing science fiction to life. As human activity drives species loss at an alarming pace, the dire wolf’s return stands as a powerful reminder: the story of life on Earth is being rewritten.

On October 1, Romulus and Remus celebrate their first birthday—a year of growth, primal play, and survival that has captured the world’s imagination. Colossal, which insiders describe as Harvard meets MTV, is celebrating the biological miracle with a stadium-shaking, fist-pumping unique rock anthem by power rock legends Stan Bush and Lenny Macaluso, the Emmy Award–winning duo behind the iconic “The Touch” from Transformers: The Movie.