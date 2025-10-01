or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News
OK LogoNEWS

Howling Back from the Stone Age: Romulus and Remus, the Dire Wolves, Turn One

howling back from the stone age romulus and remus the dire wolves turn one
Source: COLOSSAL BIOSCIENCES
Profile Image

Oct. 1 2025, Published 1:35 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The Most Rock & Roll Resurrection in 10,000 Years

On October 1, 2024, two legends were born: Romulus and Remus, the world’s first de-extinct animals. Not dinosaurs, but dire wolves —the stunning apex predators that vanished from the planet over 10,000 years ago.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
howling back from the stone age romulus and remus the dire wolves turn one
Source: COLOSSAL BIOSCIENCES
Article continues below advertisement

Months later, the world heard their primal howl. At its Dallas headquarters, Colossal’s scientists used ancient fossils and precise genetic editing to stitch together the dire wolf’s DNA—bringing science fiction to life. As human activity drives species loss at an alarming pace, the dire wolf’s return stands as a powerful reminder: the story of life on Earth is being rewritten.

On October 1, Romulus and Remus celebrate their first birthday—a year of growth, primal play, and survival that has captured the world’s imagination. Colossal, which insiders describe as Harvard meets MTV, is celebrating the biological miracle with a stadium-shaking, fist-pumping unique rock anthem by power rock legends Stan Bush and Lenny Macaluso, the Emmy Award–winning duo behind the iconic “The Touch” from Transformers: The Movie.

MORE ON:
NEWS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
howling back from the stone age romulus and remus the dire wolves turn one
Source: COLOSSAL BIOSCIENCES

Together, they've unleashed the brand-new song, “Happy Birthday Dire Wolf,” a pulse-quickening, guitar-crunching track built on soaring solos and hair metal melodies. It’s infectious anthemic music that tells you anything is possible, perfectly matched to the wolves themselves: fierce, hopeful, and unforgettable.

But the party doesn’t stop at the music. No true rock star celebration is complete without some sweet destruction. The team partnered with Mishka, a high-end San Francisco dog bakery, to craft a towering, multi-layered, organic masterpiece. Olia Rosenblatt Owner/Founder of Mishka Bakery personally baked and hand delivered the cake to the team in Dallas. Adorned with sculpted dire wolves, Ice Age landscapes, and a dramatic moon, it was devoured in true rock-star fashion. More than a birthday, it was a celebration of hope—a reminder that we have the power to rewrite the story of life on Earth.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.