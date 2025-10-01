Howling Back from the Stone Age: Romulus and Remus, the Dire Wolves, Turn One
Oct. 1 2025, Published 1:35 a.m. ET
The Most Rock & Roll Resurrection in 10,000 Years
On October 1, 2024, two legends were born: Romulus and Remus, the world’s first de-extinct animals. Not dinosaurs, but dire wolves —the stunning apex predators that vanished from the planet over 10,000 years ago.
Months later, the world heard their primal howl. At its Dallas headquarters, Colossal’s scientists used ancient fossils and precise genetic editing to stitch together the dire wolf’s DNA—bringing science fiction to life. As human activity drives species loss at an alarming pace, the dire wolf’s return stands as a powerful reminder: the story of life on Earth is being rewritten.
On October 1, Romulus and Remus celebrate their first birthday—a year of growth, primal play, and survival that has captured the world’s imagination. Colossal, which insiders describe as Harvard meets MTV, is celebrating the biological miracle with a stadium-shaking, fist-pumping unique rock anthem by power rock legends Stan Bush and Lenny Macaluso, the Emmy Award–winning duo behind the iconic “The Touch” from Transformers: The Movie.
Together, they've unleashed the brand-new song, “Happy Birthday Dire Wolf,” a pulse-quickening, guitar-crunching track built on soaring solos and hair metal melodies. It’s infectious anthemic music that tells you anything is possible, perfectly matched to the wolves themselves: fierce, hopeful, and unforgettable.
But the party doesn’t stop at the music. No true rock star celebration is complete without some sweet destruction. The team partnered with Mishka, a high-end San Francisco dog bakery, to craft a towering, multi-layered, organic masterpiece. Olia Rosenblatt Owner/Founder of Mishka Bakery personally baked and hand delivered the cake to the team in Dallas. Adorned with sculpted dire wolves, Ice Age landscapes, and a dramatic moon, it was devoured in true rock-star fashion. More than a birthday, it was a celebration of hope—a reminder that we have the power to rewrite the story of life on Earth.