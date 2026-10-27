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Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Harris Accuses Him of 'Disgusting' Sexual Assault and Incest: 'I Did Whatever He Wanted Me to Do'

split image of Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris
Source: MEGA

Crystal Harris accused her late husband, Hugh Hefner, of sexual assault and incest during a new podcast interview.

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Oct. 27 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

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Crystal Harris has made a series of disturbing allegations about her late husband, P------ founder Hugh Hefner.

The former Girls Next Door star recounted the alleged experiences during a new podcast interview.

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Crystal Harris Recalls Uncomfortable Sexual Encounters

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image of Crystal Harris said she believed she was sexually assaulted by Hugh Hefner.
Source: MEGA

Crystal Harris said she believed she was sexually assaulted by Hugh Hefner.

During an appearance on the "Lisa Guerrero Unleashed" podcast on October 27, Harris, 40, was asked whether she believed she had been r---- during her relationship with Hefner.

"I do believe that I did whatever he wanted me to do. And if that involved s--, then I just did what he wanted me to do," she recalled.

"There were times that were really uncomfortable for me in the bedroom," Harris added. "In the bedroom, things would happen that ended up just not being OK."

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Source: @LISAGUERRERO/YOUTUBE

Crystal Harris recalled her experiences with Hugh Hefner on the 'Lisa Guerrero Unleashed' podcast on October 27.

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'That Is Disgusting'

image of Crystal Harris described an alleged moment of incest between twins Kristina and Karissa Shannon.
Source: MEGA

Crystal Harris described an alleged moment of incest between twins Kristina and Karissa Shannon.

Harris also described an alleged incident involving twins Kristina and Karissa Shannon.

She claimed Hefner tried to make the sisters engage in sexual activity with each other.

"That is incest. That is disgusting," Harris shared. "I didn't want them to have to do something like that with each other. So that was very, very hard."

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Hugh Hefner Allegedly Used Dirty Intimate Toys

image of Hugh Hefner allegedly used dirty intimate toys on Crystal Harris and other women.
Source: MEGA

Hugh Hefner allegedly used dirty intimate toys on Crystal Harris and other women.

Harris also alleged that Hefner would use visibly dirty intimate toys on her and other women.

"I remember him pulling them out, and one of them was a black, double-sided one. You could see they were dirty, and he's just grabbing us and grabbing our crotches and grabbing these dirty [s-- toys] and just shoving them in us," she claimed.

Guerrero suggested the experience "sounds like r---" and Harris agreed.

"He's not gentle," the star continued. "After, he's snoring and I'm like trying to sleep after what happened, and my body's in pain."

Harris alleged, "He just needed more of a high or stimulation. There was nothing intimate about anything to do with him."

Crystal Harris Previously Detailed Alleged Abuse

image of Crystal Harris previously discussed her alleged experience in a message to Jessica Biel.
Source: MEGA

Crystal Harris previously discussed her alleged experience in a message to Jessica Biel.

Harris and Hefner married in 2012 and remained together until his death in September 2017.

Earlier this month, Harris claimed she had experienced "sexual, emotional, financial, and physical abuse" during their relationship in a message to Jessica Biel.

She urged the actress to reconsider portraying Hefner's wife in the upcoming film Playmates.

"Many other women have come forward with allegations of r---, coercion, drugging, and exploitation as well," she continued. "There are also deeply troubling concerns involving minors. I hope everyone involved in this film takes the time to listen to the women who lived it before helping Hollywood turn it back into nostalgia."

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