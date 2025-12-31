'Monsters' Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson Criticized by Son of Musician Portrayed in Movie 'Song Sung Blue': 'I Want the True Story Out There'

Article continues below advertisement

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson are facing backlash from the family of the musician whose life story is dramatized in the new film Song Sung Blue. Michael Sardina Jr., the son of late Mike “Lightning” Sardina, publicly denounced the movie and its stars, claiming the portrayal is misleading and damaging to his father’s legacy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman were slammed by the son whose life story is dramatized in the new film 'Song Sung Blue.'

Song Sung Blue — a musical drama directed by Craig Brewer that stars Jackman and Hudson as Neil Diamond tribute act members Mike and Claire Sardina — has earned praise from critics and attention during awards season. However, Sardina Jr. argues the film glosses over crucial truths about his family’s real experiences.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Michael Sardina Jr. claimed his father would be 'rolling in his grave right now.'

In a recent interveiw with Daily Mail, Sardina Jr., 41, claimed his father would be "rolling in his grave right now." "Everybody thinks it's such a wonderful film, it's so touching. It's all lies," he claimed. "And it steals all the hard work that my father put in his entire life..." Though he was not featured in the film, Sardina Jr. was invited to the premeiere of the film in New York City on December 11, per the outlet. He and his sister Angelina Sardina both attended.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Claims of Exclusion and 'Monsters'

Source: MEGA He also claimed he and his sister were 'purposely' cut out of the film.

Michael Jr. claimed he and Angelina — whose adult self is played in the film by musician King Princess — were brought on as consultants early in production but were “purposely cut out of the film” and given only about $30,000 each, a sum he described as "pathetic." He alleged neither he nor Angelina had meaningful contact with Hugh, Kate, or the film’s key creators during production. "Every interview that those monsters have been on national television don't even mention my existence at all, even though I was the most prevalent force in my father's life, even when I wasn't in Wisconsin, because I'm his only son," he claimed. "They didn't even try to contact me . . . They didn't try to get more information... They could have very easily asked Craig [Brewer]."

Source: MEGA Michael Sardina Jr. said a major issue was the lack of tense energy portrayed in the couple's home.