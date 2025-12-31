or
'Monsters' Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson Criticized by Son of Musician Portrayed in Movie 'Song Sung Blue': 'I Want the True Story Out There'

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson are facing backlash from the family of the musician whose life story is portrayed in the new film 'Song Sung Blue.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 31 2025, Published 6:34 p.m. ET

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson are facing backlash from the family of the musician whose life story is dramatized in the new film Song Sung Blue.

Michael Sardina Jr., the son of late Mike “Lightning” Sardina, publicly denounced the movie and its stars, claiming the portrayal is misleading and damaging to his father’s legacy.

Song Sung Blue — a musical drama directed by Craig Brewer that stars Jackman and Hudson as Neil Diamond tribute act members Mike and Claire Sardina — has earned praise from critics and attention during awards season.

However, Sardina Jr. argues the film glosses over crucial truths about his family’s real experiences.

In a recent interveiw with Daily Mail, Sardina Jr., 41, claimed his father would be "rolling in his grave right now."

"Everybody thinks it's such a wonderful film, it's so touching. It's all lies," he claimed. "And it steals all the hard work that my father put in his entire life..."

Though he was not featured in the film, Sardina Jr. was invited to the premeiere of the film in New York City on December 11, per the outlet.

He and his sister Angelina Sardina both attended.

Claims of Exclusion and 'Monsters'

Michael Jr. claimed he and Angelina — whose adult self is played in the film by musician King Princess — were brought on as consultants early in production but were “purposely cut out of the film” and given only about $30,000 each, a sum he described as "pathetic."

He alleged neither he nor Angelina had meaningful contact with Hugh, Kate, or the film’s key creators during production.

"Every interview that those monsters have been on national television don't even mention my existence at all, even though I was the most prevalent force in my father's life, even when I wasn't in Wisconsin, because I'm his only son," he claimed. "They didn't even try to contact me . . . They didn't try to get more information... They could have very easily asked Craig [Brewer]."

The disgruntled son had many issues, but a major one being that the film didn't show the tense energy he claimed was in the couple's home.

"The only thing that was true is the love between my dad and Claire," Angelina told Daily Mail.

She added, "It's a beautiful story, but that's not how it went down. And I guess that's what's upsetting because it's a lie."

Michael Jr. added the cast and crew "completely destroyed the one thing my father worked his entire life to pass on — his legacy. I want the true story out there, and I want it used with truth, with dignity, and I want retribution."

