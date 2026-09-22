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Hunter Biden Pays Tribute to Late Presley Gerber After His Own Harrowing Addiction Battle: 'I Was Rooting for Him From Afar'

Split image of Hunter Biden and Presley Gerber.
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden shared a tribute honoring Presley Gerber and encouraged those struggling to seek help.

Sept. 22 2026, Published 4:29 p.m. ET

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Hunter Biden spoke out about Presley Gerber's death, drawing on his own history with addiction to process the loss.

"I didn't know Presley Gerber. But I was rooting for him from afar, the way you root for anyone you recognize battling the same demons," Biden wrote.

The 56-year-old shared the message via X Monday, a day after Gerber's death was confirmed.

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He Reflected on the Scale of the Crisis

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Image of Hunter Biden.
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden listed the devastating statistics of addiction but insisted people can find assistance.

"Addiction is a disease that knows no bounds. It doesn't care who your parents are, how much money you have, how loved you are, or how hard you're trying. And he was trying," he wrote. "He fought for his recovery in public, in front of a world that offers very little mercy to people who struggle where everyone can see."

He followed with a string of statistics, pennng, "We lost nearly 200 people to overdose in this country yesterday. We'll lose nearly 200 more today. About 1,300 a week. Almost 6,000 a month. Roughly 70,000 last year. Every one of them was somebody's Presley."

Biden added that SAMHSA's National Helpline is free, confidential and reachable.

The former first son has spoken publicly about his struggles with substance abuse and celebrated seven years of sobriety earlier this year.

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Gerber Died at a Rehab Facility

Image of Presley Gerber.
Source: MEGA

Gerber died at a rehab facility at 27 years old.

Gerber, the 27-year-old son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died Sunday morning, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a possible overdose and found Presley unresponsive. Sources told ABC News that Presley had checked into the rehab facility just hours beforehand.

A spokesperson asked for privacy for the family "during this very difficult and painful time."

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Image of Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber.
Source: MEGA

Kaia Gerber spoke highly of Presley Gerber's decision to publicly discuss his addiction battle.

Just weeks before his death, Presley's sister, model Kaia Gerber, publicly praised him for being open about his addiction battle.

Speaking to Vogue in August, the 25-year old said, "My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn't share anything — and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, 'I'm gonna be very human for everyone.'"

Presley Gerber Built a Platform Around Mental Health

Image of Presley Gerber.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber was active in talking about mental health and recovery.

In 2024, Presley launched a video series called Mental Health Mondays.

"The goal was to spark real conversations about the stuff most people hide," he shared of the initiative, which he used it to speak candidly about therapy, medication and his time in treatment.

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