Hunter McVey Says Joining Ryan Murphy's '9-1-1: Nashville' Has Been the 'Wildest' and 'Most Fulfilling Thing I've Ever Done in My Entire Life'

Hunter McVey, who’s set to become TV’s new heartthrob thanks to his debut role in Ryan Murphy’s new series, 9-1-1: Nashville, is giddy ahead of the Thursday, October 9, premiere. "It has been the wildest, craziest, most challenging, and most fulfilling thing that I've ever done in my entire life. I've come to love and truly be inspired by every single cast and crew member who I get to work alongside every day. I've had nothing but support and open arms from everyone. It’s truly a family, and I get to come into work every single day, thankful and grateful to be in the position that I’m in, even when the days are long and you’re tired. Nothing compares to the fulfillment and enjoyment that this role has given me," the actor exclusively tells OK!.

Source: @hunter_mcvey/instagram The actor appears alongside Chris O'Donnell, Jessica Capshaw and more in the new series.

McVey was nervous to be in the presence of Murphy, who has created successful shows, including Glee, Grotesquerie, Doctor Odyssey and more. "It was definitely very overwhelming at the beginning of my journey joining the 9-1-1 Universe. There were huge shoes to fill and a lot of very impressive, accredited actors that I'm working alongside. So, I made sure to soak up as much information as I could, like a sponge, from the experts around me. I try to learn from everyone I'm around every single day and apply those skills to just improve. Hopefully, I can make the fans of 9 -1-1 Universe proud!" McVey, who plays Blue Bennings, says.

Kimberly Williams-Paisely, Chris O'Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, and country music stars LeAnn Rimes and Kane Brown appear in 9-1-1: Nashville, which follows the ups and downs of the 113 firehouse crew and their loved ones. "They've taught me everything I know about acting and everything I know about the industry thus far. They’ve given me so much knowledge — from technical information, to cues, to eye lines, and then just tips about how to be a good human being. Even how to manage your emotions, balancing the difficult hours with my relationship with my fiancé, how to navigate difficult waters with opportunities, the press, and how to navigate nervousness. I really owe everything that I've picked up over the last four months to the cast and the crew members. They’ve been nothing but helpful, kind and supportive. I’m so thankful to be working with the people that I am," McVey, who is engaged to Julia Bridges, says.

Source: @hunter_mcvey/instagram The star said he learned a lot from his costars.

Article continues below advertisement

Though McVey is new to the business, he immediately felt welcomed by his costars. "I had expectations going into it that that may not be the case, but I was proven wrong. Even the actors who are true masters of their craft and have been doing this for decades took me under their wing. They were so supportive and genuine, and overall, I did not feel — from a single person on the cast or crew — that they did not want me to succeed. So, I think that had a huge part to do with why I now have confidence going into these scenes and why I now feel confident with my character’s point of view. I accredit all of it to the warm welcomes and supportiveness of this entire production," he states.

"I get golden advice every single day, and I don't have to ask for it. All I have to do is listen. If anyone knew me before this show, I tend to do a lot of talking, but now I'm just focusing on listening and soaking up as much information as I can from these incredible actors and production. They’re all so knowledgeable, and I've gotten everything from technical tips to tips on how to manage my stress levels, my sleep and how to navigate this wonderful new world that I've become a part of," he adds, noting that he "loves" playing Blue.

Source: Blake Ballard Hunter McVey resonates with his character.

"I somehow stumbled upon a character for my first role who’s still figuring things out — both in becoming a firefighter and in navigating life’s tougher challenges. I’ve struggled with the latter in my personal life and have felt clueless at times, so that perspective really helps to step into Blue’s shoes. I’m so grateful for this role, though Blue definitely comes with plenty of challenges. He’s very good at certain things — physical activity, loyalty, ambition and knowing when to act to accomplish something to improve a situation or help someone. But that can be difficult at times, too, especially with stunts and physically demanding scenes. Playing Blue has definitely tested my physical fitness, and I’ve loved every minute of it," he gushes. For McVey, his "favorite part" about Blue is kind of getting to be himself due to their similarities. "There are a couple of things that differ between Hunter McVey and Blue Bennings, and the accent is one of them. Also, as I had previously mentioned, Blue doesn't know what the heck's going on, and in many situations, he's navigating a ton of big life events for the first time and just trying to make the right decisions for himself and his family. I'm doing the same thing in my personal life, so I can really feel where Blue's coming from and feel these emotions. I get to go on set every single day and in a way kind of be myself in these similar circumstances. That has been quite the blessing — and probably my favorite part of playing Blue," he says.

Since staying active is ingrained in his routine, he stuck to weightlifting, cardio, cold exposure and sauna therapy to get into even better shape for the show. "Mainly, I scaled back to three or four workouts a week and made sleep a top priority, since rest is just as important as training when you’re on set. The timing of film shoots is constantly changing, but feeling well-rested helps keep you grounded. I used to work out every single day, but with the stunts and physical demands of 9-1-1, I’m still breaking a sweat daily, just in a different way," he reveals. Additionally, he loved getting to be part of the action. "I do every single stunt they allow me to, and I am very thankful to work alongside a stunt team that is very knowledgeable and makes me feel incredibly safe. It all makes me that much more excited to push myself to try new things that make me nervous, because it's going to end up making the production, hopefully, better and more realistic. I've been 60 feet in the air on a wire, on top of a slide, and just enjoyed the view. I've been 50 feet on top of Ascend Amphitheater, which was a wild ride. We’ve done some fantastic falls and hits, and it makes the scene feel just that much more real. I love every single second of the stunts," he says.

As a fan of Murphy, McVey knows this is a huge deal for him. "I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous about any part of it — I mean, the 9-1-1 franchise is such a big deal! Production began very quickly after I was cast in the role, and I had never acted before, so there was a lot to take in. On the first day, I didn’t even fully know how a set worked or what proper set etiquette was. So yes, I was extremely nervous. What really helped is that the entire cast and production team made sure I felt comfortable and supported. Every single person offered guidance and made sure I didn’t go through this process alone. I’m just super thankful for the people involved who made me feel that way," he says. "Joining the 9-1-1 universe has been both an incredible honor and a surreal experience. To step into this universe is a lot, and I pinch myself almost daily just to believe I’m really a part of it. At the beginning, it was definitely a lot to take in. I’m surrounded by some truly accomplished actors, so I knew I had to come in ready to learn. I’ve done my best to absorb everything I can. But from day one, everyone has welcomed me with open arms and so much kindness — it’s been overwhelming in the best way. I’ve loved playing Blue, and I just hope I can make the fans proud," he continues.

Source: @hunter_mcvey/instagram Hunter McVey did his own stunts for the role.

He's also trying to "navigate" this time in his life "one day at a time." "I think that’s allowed me to stay a bit calmer than I might have in previous years when I was more focused on outcomes and the future. Right now, I just try to stay present, do my best, and enjoy myself. It’s pretty crazy to even see some of the commercials airing because, for the past four months, it’s just felt like I’ve been going to work every day and being a firefighter. It never really felt like a TV show was coming out since I haven’t seen much of it, so it’s definitely surreal. I have no idea what to expect once the show airs, but I hope the hard work everyone put in is visible to the audience. On set, I saw every single person give their blood, sweat, and tears to this production daily, and I’m just excited to see it all come together," he explains.

For now, McVey is focusing on doing "the best job" on 9-1-1: Nashville and "growing as an actor." "I try to stay present, give my all to every moment, and enjoy the process. I will say, with the show’s upcoming release and my recent engagement, I feel incredibly grateful for everything ahead. It’s an exciting time, and I’m just taking it one step at a time," he concludes.